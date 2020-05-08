Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney
With your support, Cowl Cape can keep its staff employed and their families supported during the pandemic.
If you purchase a voucher, you can save a minimum of R200 off their usual chimney sweep price. Click here to buy a voucher.
Business owner David Crommelin says regular chimney cleaning is important to make your home more fire-resistant.
A lot of people don't really know that chimneys should get cleaned every two to three years for safety and health reasons.David Crommelin, Owner of Cowl Cape
We make sure everyone's fireplace is working when winter comes.David Crommelin, Owner of Cowl Cape
We're offering a voucher for R200 discount, which can be used after lockdown.David Crommelin, Owner of Cowl Cape
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help Cowl Cape keep operating:
