Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Window opens for moving house
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 13:40
Are nurseries allowed to trade under level 4?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Runkel
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
Today at 14:10
Giving birth in lockdown - can anyone be there to hold your hand?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:40
Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney

8 May 2020 12:59 PM
by
Tags:
Small businesses
Dineplan
#SaveYourFaves
Dineplan voucher
Cowl Cape
You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

With your support, Cowl Cape can keep its staff employed and their families supported during the pandemic.

If you purchase a voucher, you can save a minimum of R200 off their usual chimney sweep price. Click here to buy a voucher.

Business owner David Crommelin says regular chimney cleaning is important to make your home more fire-resistant.

A lot of people don't really know that chimneys should get cleaned every two to three years for safety and health reasons.

David Crommelin, Owner of Cowl Cape

We make sure everyone's fireplace is working when winter comes.

David Crommelin, Owner of Cowl Cape

We're offering a voucher for R200 discount, which can be used after lockdown.

David Crommelin, Owner of Cowl Cape

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Cowl Cape keep operating:


