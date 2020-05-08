Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to The Linen Corporation brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change
The Linen Corporation hires out table linen to the hospitality industry - caterers, exhibitions, event coordinators and functions such as weddings and 21st occasions.
Refilwe chats to Luann Castle, owner of The Linen Corporation about how she has been surviving lockdown.
I am hardworking and passionate about my business.Luann Castle, Owner - The Linen Corporation
When the lockdown started everything came to a halt. It was more than hectic. I was stressed. You know, you have to pay your overheads and things like that, and then I realised I have to think out of the box!Luann Castle, Owner - The Linen Corporation
I identified that well, I have all these washing machines and tumble dryers where we launder the linen when we hire it out, and I thought, you know, wy don't I do a linen cleaning service.Luann Castle, Owner - The Linen Corporation
She identified companies workwear and also hospital and surgery gowns and bedding
My main concern was my staff. They are just as passionate as I am and I needed to do something.Luann Castle, Owner - The Linen Corporation
CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.
You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za
Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.
Listen to the interview below:
