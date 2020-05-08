Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault

Suzette Oosthuizen has been charged with crimen injuria, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

In a widely shared video, Oosthuizen was filmed verbally and physically assaulting another motorist following an apparent car crash.

A case was opened against the 55-year-ol woman at the Florida police station in Gauteng.

She appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday and was released on R500 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng has confirmed that Oosthuizen's case has been postponed to June 17.

VIDEO: K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Suzette Oosthuizen has been charged with crimen injuria after using the K-word. Image: Twitter Screengrab

Black Businessman convicted and sentenced for use of k-word

At the same time, Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has been sentenced to a fine of R24 000 or 12 months' imprisonment for using the k-word against his friend, Investec's CEO, Fani Titi.

Mjonondwane confirmed that is the first time that a black person was sentenced for using the derogatory word.

He was fined R24,000 or 12-month imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years on condition that he is not found guilty of crimen injuria during the period of suspension. Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng

You either pay the fine or you have to serve the sentence. Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng

