Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault
Suzette Oosthuizen has been charged with crimen injuria, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.
In a widely shared video, Oosthuizen was filmed verbally and physically assaulting another motorist following an apparent car crash.
A case was opened against the 55-year-ol woman at the Florida police station in Gauteng.
She appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday and was released on R500 bail.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng has confirmed that Oosthuizen's case has been postponed to June 17.
VIDEO: K-word rant during fender bender goes viral
We can confirm that a 55-year-old woman by the name of Suzette Oosthuizen appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court today charged with crimen injuria, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious injury to property.Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng
She was released on bail of R500 and the matter has been postponed to the 17th June for further investigation.Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng
Black Businessman convicted and sentenced for use of k-word
At the same time, Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has been sentenced to a fine of R24 000 or 12 months' imprisonment for using the k-word against his friend, Investec's CEO, Fani Titi.
Mjonondwane confirmed that is the first time that a black person was sentenced for using the derogatory word.
He was fined R24,000 or 12-month imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years on condition that he is not found guilty of crimen injuria during the period of suspension.Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng
You either pay the fine or you have to serve the sentence.Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants
“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).Read More
Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Another health professional has died as a result of Covid-19 in the province.Read More
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.Read More
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit
Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.Read More
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen
The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.Read More
Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney
You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Localised domestic tourism key to resurging WC tourism industry, says dept
In the Western Cape, 70% of the tourism industry has been reliant on international tourist arrivals. Tough times are ahead.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance'
"We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'
Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.Read More