Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:05
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bikes make for a good ride to the new normal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin McCallum
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
No Items to show
Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault

8 May 2020 2:15 PM
by
Tags:
NPA
Racist
Crimen Injuria
verbal abuse
CHARGES
k-word
Suzette Oosthuizen
The woman who was caught on camera calling someone the k-word at the scene of an accident this week made her first court appearance on Friday.

Suzette Oosthuizen has been charged with crimen injuria, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

In a widely shared video, Oosthuizen was filmed verbally and physically assaulting another motorist following an apparent car crash.

A case was opened against the 55-year-ol woman at the Florida police station in Gauteng.

She appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday and was released on R500 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng has confirmed that Oosthuizen's case has been postponed to June 17.

VIDEO: K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Suzette Oosthuizen has been charged with crimen injuria after using the K-word. Image: Twitter Screengrab

We can confirm that a 55-year-old woman by the name of Suzette Oosthuizen appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court today charged with crimen injuria, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious injury to property.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng

She was released on bail of R500 and the matter has been postponed to the 17th June for further investigation.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng

Black Businessman convicted and sentenced for use of k-word

At the same time, Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has been sentenced to a fine of R24 000 or 12 months' imprisonment for using the k-word against his friend, Investec's CEO, Fani Titi.

Mjonondwane confirmed that is the first time that a black person was sentenced for using the derogatory word.

He was fined R24,000 or 12-month imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years on condition that he is not found guilty of crimen injuria during the period of suspension.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng

You either pay the fine or you have to serve the sentence.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA Gauteng

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


