We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week.

Renowned investment company Investec has metamorphosised into Ninety One, the name honouring the year it was founded.

Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit joins Refilwe Moloto on the line from London to talk about the transformation.

Very importantly, Ninety One is an entrepreneurial business. South African entrepreneurs are going through a very tough time. They were, in fact, in a very tough economy before we had the Covid-19 lockdown and its impact. Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

We just felt it is really important to support the creation of businesses, to make this country what it should be, and small business is really the employment engine of the economy. Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Du Toit says the current climate is even more difficult than back in 1991 when Investec was created.

In '91 the country was facing a political transition for the better. There was hope. Yes, there was lots of despair, depression and worry, but there was hope. Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

We're in a world now where we need to bring hope back. And I always say, it's not just about lives. it's about lives and livelihoods. Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

He says Ninety One wants to give back and support the local community.

