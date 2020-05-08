We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit
The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week.
Renowned investment company Investec has metamorphosised into Ninety One, the name honouring the year it was founded.
Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit joins Refilwe Moloto on the line from London to talk about the transformation.
Very importantly, Ninety One is an entrepreneurial business. South African entrepreneurs are going through a very tough time. They were, in fact, in a very tough economy before we had the Covid-19 lockdown and its impact.Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
We just felt it is really important to support the creation of businesses, to make this country what it should be, and small business is really the employment engine of the economy.Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
Du Toit says the current climate is even more difficult than back in 1991 when Investec was created.
In '91 the country was facing a political transition for the better. There was hope. Yes, there was lots of despair, depression and worry, but there was hope.Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
We're in a world now where we need to bring hope back. And I always say, it's not just about lives. it's about lives and livelihoods.Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
He says Ninety One wants to give back and support the local community.
Listen to the interview below:
More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen
The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.Read More
Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces
Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.Read More
'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'
Corkshoes received a #CapeTalkShoutOut sponsored by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.Read More
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'
Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.Read More
'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'
Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.Read More
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond
Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.Read More
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production
CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.Read More
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks
They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers.Read More
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut
Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far.Read More