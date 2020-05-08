We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:05
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bikes make for a good ride to the new normal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin McCallum
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants "It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this," warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership). 8 May 2020 3:31 PM
Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape Another health professional has died as a result of Covid-19 in the province. 8 May 2020 3:24 PM
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants "It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this," warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership). 8 May 2020 3:31 PM
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don't use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
SMMEs
Ninety One
COVID-19
LockdownSA
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Small business relief
Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week.

Renowned investment company Investec has metamorphosised into Ninety One, the name honouring the year it was founded.

Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit joins Refilwe Moloto on the line from London to talk about the transformation.

Very importantly, Ninety One is an entrepreneurial business. South African entrepreneurs are going through a very tough time. They were, in fact, in a very tough economy before we had the Covid-19 lockdown and its impact.

Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

We just felt it is really important to support the creation of businesses, to make this country what it should be, and small business is really the employment engine of the economy.

Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

Du Toit says the current climate is even more difficult than back in 1991 when Investec was created.

In '91 the country was facing a political transition for the better. There was hope. Yes, there was lots of despair, depression and worry, but there was hope.

Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

We're in a world now where we need to bring hope back. And I always say, it's not just about lives. it's about lives and livelihoods.

Hendrick du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

He says Ninety One wants to give back and support the local community.

Listen to the interview below:

