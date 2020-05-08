Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
(There is so much bad news - if this guy's story moves you, please share it far and wide. Many people want to help, and this is just so inspirational.)
A Spar in Plettenberg Bay is selling a large range of products from local shops as well as meals prepared by four community restaurants to help them survive the national lockdown.
The Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR has dedicated shelf space to these local businesses.
The owner has put up signs asking shoppers to buy from the businesses while shopping at Spar.
All the money from every sale goes directly to the businesses.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Duncan Brown, beautiful owner of the Spar in Plettenberg Bay.
I realised that there were a lot of people who couldn’t trade as we could. So, there was a bit of guilt… I thought I’d offer the service to businesses around town… It was a natural thing to do… especially in a small community. We’ve got to keep these businesses alive…Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
… she [the first small business owner he helped] banked R62 000 at the end of the month. I realized how big this thing can be. That allowed her to pay three or four bakers to help her. I added somebody else, then another one… The minute we moved it to a central table and said, ‘These guys can’t have you in their restaurants and shops; buy their stuff and support them’, it’s gone through the roof – it’s fantastic!Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
To see them so happy makes me happy. We should do more of it! … Taxi drivers are out of business; there’s nobody in Plet at the moment. I’m going to use them to do takeaway deliveries for us and other restaurants… There are little things that don’t take a lot of effort that can help people put food on the table.Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
There are 100s of retailers out there who are probably doing the same or more…Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
We need the restaurants, we need the travel agents, we need the estate agents… We need them all to be strong, otherwise, I don’t have a business in six months’ time! … If we don’t help the businesses next door, we’re also going to be impacted.Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
We need to open up! We need to get back to work and we need to start stimulating the economy! It’s not political, it’s just a fact.Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
