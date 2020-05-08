Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:05
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bikes make for a good ride to the new normal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin McCallum
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

8 May 2020 2:22 PM
by
Tags:
Plettenberg Bay
Spar
Kieno Kammies
small business
compassion
Kwikspar
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR
Duncan Brown
Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.

(There is so much bad news - if this guy's story moves you, please share it far and wide. Many people want to help, and this is just so inspirational.)

A Spar in Plettenberg Bay is selling a large range of products from local shops as well as meals prepared by four community restaurants to help them survive the national lockdown.

The Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR has dedicated shelf space to these local businesses.

The owner has put up signs asking shoppers to buy from the businesses while shopping at Spar.

All the money from every sale goes directly to the businesses.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Duncan Brown, beautiful owner of the Spar in Plettenberg Bay.

I realised that there were a lot of people who couldn’t trade as we could. So, there was a bit of guilt… I thought I’d offer the service to businesses around town… It was a natural thing to do… especially in a small community. We’ve got to keep these businesses alive…

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

… she [the first small business owner he helped] banked R62 000 at the end of the month. I realized how big this thing can be. That allowed her to pay three or four bakers to help her. I added somebody else, then another one… The minute we moved it to a central table and said, ‘These guys can’t have you in their restaurants and shops; buy their stuff and support them’, it’s gone through the roof – it’s fantastic!

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

To see them so happy makes me happy. We should do more of it! … Taxi drivers are out of business; there’s nobody in Plet at the moment. I’m going to use them to do takeaway deliveries for us and other restaurants… There are little things that don’t take a lot of effort that can help people put food on the table.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

There are 100s of retailers out there who are probably doing the same or more…

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

We need the restaurants, we need the travel agents, we need the estate agents… We need them all to be strong, otherwise, I don’t have a business in six months’ time! … If we don’t help the businesses next door, we’re also going to be impacted.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

We need to open up! We need to get back to work and we need to start stimulating the economy! It’s not political, it’s just a fact.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

