'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'

A Cape Town father told CapeTalk that he is not allowed to enter the hospital when his partner delivers their child at Tygerberg Hospital in the coming weeks.

"My wife has to go in alone. I have to stand outside the hospital, I'm not allowed inside at all", the listener told Pippa Hudson.

MEC Mbombo says public healthcare facilities are implementing different strategies to reduce Covid-19 infections.

While there is no blanket policy for childbirth in public hospitals, facilities are making assessments on a "case-by-case" basis, she explains.

As a qualified midwife, Mbombo agrees that it is always better for women to have a birth partner to support them during the birth process.

However, she says hospital bans are in place as a last resort, to protect patients and staff from the virus.

Each and every facility has to look at their situation. Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC

You have to also protect health professionals. Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC

Mbombo says that the same applies to families who are wanting to visit terminally ill relatives.

