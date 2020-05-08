Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo confirmed the news on CapeTalk on Friday afternoon.

Mbombo says the nurse was working at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the first designated facilities to treat people with Covid-19 in the province.

We have lost another one...from Tygerberg. Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC

The family has been informed, I spoke to the family yesterday. Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC

This is the second health professional to die of the virus in the Western Cape.

Last week, nurse Petronella Benjamin died of Covid-19-related complications. She was buried on Tuesday.

Affectionately known as “Aunty Nellie”, Benjamin passed away a day before her official retirement.

MEC Mbombo says essential workers are the most at-risk for Covid-19, with over 500 infections in the province across various sectors including healthcare, retail, and policing.

She says over 190 workers in the Western Cape's healthcare sector have been infected with the virus to date.

Nationally, over 500 healthcare workers have tested positive.

When it happens right under your nose, as health professionals, that's when it hits home. Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC

