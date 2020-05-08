Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants

The City of Cape Town wants to amend a by-law that will allow it to search someone without a warrant.

The amendment also seeks to allow police officers to stop and search, without a warrant, any vehicle or premises.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, Academic Head and Senior Lecturer at School of Public Leadership.

Ndevu says the amendment will discriminate against poor people, and that it looks as if the aim is to restrict and monitor the movement of black and coloured Capetonians.

The intention might be good, but the unintended outcomes will be problematic… it takes one back to the late 70s and 80s when there were rules like this… Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, Academic Head - School of Public Leadership

They argue that sometimes between asking for a warrant [and it being issued], there’s a time-lapse in which a person can conceal information… that could be true… but one should be careful about how to mitigate a situation such as that. Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, Academic Head - School of Public Leadership

