The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM
by
Tags:
book review
John Maytham's Book Review
book picks
John's Books
John's book picks
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Here are John's picks:

  • The Boy From The Woods by Harlan Coben
  • Actress by Anne Enright
  • The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold

Listen to John's full review below:


8 May 2020 4:56 PM
by
More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

black-and-white-book-handsjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 5:24 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 6:21 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading book in park literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020

9 April 2020 5:00 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 03 April 2020

3 April 2020 4:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

13 March 2020 5:40 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 March 2020

6 March 2020 3:05 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 February 2020

14 February 2020 4:42 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 January 2020

24 January 2020 4:46 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young man reading books in library literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020

17 January 2020 5:18 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane.

Read More arrow_forward

