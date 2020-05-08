Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof

Van den Heever says this strategic approach involves testing, isolating, and contract-tracing around Covid-19 outbreak clusters.

Due to inadequate screening and testing in the other provinces, he says the reported infections are unlikely to be a true reflection of what is actually happening in the country.

The professor has penned an opinion piece on News24 explaining why South Africa's current Covid-19 trajectory is very concerning.

In his article, Van den Heever argues that other provinces have reported "implausibly low increases" due to inadequate screening and testing.

He says the lockdown has had a limited effect on "flattening the curve" since it was initially implemented in March.

The prof believes that South Africa needs to focus on targeting cluster outbreaks in various communities, instead of extending the lockdown.

Western Cape is really the only province that is engaging in smart testing and tracing at the moment. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

Their testing strategy is the internationally accepted approach to managing an epidemic. You can't manage it without a smart testing regime. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

The other provinces, which are not doing it, are neither managing their epidemics or detecting the extent of their current outbreaks, and that is really a concern. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

It's about who you are testing... The numbers of tests don't tell you anything, it's whether or not the strategy is in place. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: