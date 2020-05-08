[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots

It's a newly formed initiative that's reaching 6,000 people in need of food relief every day during the lockdown.

The soup-making operation is a collaboration between the Woodstock Brewery, Drifter Brewing Company, Stellenbosch Brewery, the District Six Working Committee, NGOs and many eager volunteers.

Craft brewer Deon Bing says Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery, was inspired to put his brewing pots to good use amid the alcohol ban.

He says that volunteers buy all the soup ingredients every day from the fresh produce market in Epping.

After the soup is cooked, the collective coordinates with at least 10 existing feeding schemes in communities across the Cape.

The SoupaGroup has also partnered with Blue Ribbon to provide bread alongside the hearty soup.

The brewery is just sitting with all these massive pots. Deon Bing, craft brewer

Andre Viljoen was saying that for hundreds of years, whenever there's been a crisis, breweries are where people went to with their massive pots to make nutritious food. Deon Bing, craft brewer

The District Six Working Committee has managed to get so many volunteers on a roster basis that are able to come to the brewery... to peel vegetables. Deon Bing, craft brewer

It's bulk distribution, gradually filtering down so that it gets to everybody. Deon Bing, craft brewer

The initiative has been going for almost two weeks and hopes to expand and keep going long after the lockdown ends.

Click here to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to the cause.

