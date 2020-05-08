[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots
It's a newly formed initiative that's reaching 6,000 people in need of food relief every day during the lockdown.
The soup-making operation is a collaboration between the Woodstock Brewery, Drifter Brewing Company, Stellenbosch Brewery, the District Six Working Committee, NGOs and many eager volunteers.
Craft brewer Deon Bing says Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery, was inspired to put his brewing pots to good use amid the alcohol ban.
He says that volunteers buy all the soup ingredients every day from the fresh produce market in Epping.
After the soup is cooked, the collective coordinates with at least 10 existing feeding schemes in communities across the Cape.
The SoupaGroup has also partnered with Blue Ribbon to provide bread alongside the hearty soup.
The brewery is just sitting with all these massive pots.Deon Bing, craft brewer
Andre Viljoen was saying that for hundreds of years, whenever there's been a crisis, breweries are where people went to with their massive pots to make nutritious food.Deon Bing, craft brewer
The District Six Working Committee has managed to get so many volunteers on a roster basis that are able to come to the brewery... to peel vegetables.Deon Bing, craft brewer
It's bulk distribution, gradually filtering down so that it gets to everybody.Deon Bing, craft brewer
The initiative has been going for almost two weeks and hopes to expand and keep going long after the lockdown ends.
Click here to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to the cause.
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof
Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van den Heever.Read More
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance'
"We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'
Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.Read More
'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications'
Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert.Read More
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June
The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths
12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19.Read More
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'
Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said.Read More