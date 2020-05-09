Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, considered hot spots for infection.
The statement released on Friday notes that a number of countries have heeded the call by the United Nations (UN) to reduce prison populations in the face of the pandemic.
"The decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve our correctional services facilities of just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000."
Africa Melane interviews Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Weekend Breakfast.
It is not an easy decision to place a person out before their term expires but the conditions we find ourselves in say we have to do things slightly differently.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
People who committed serious crimes will not benefit. You talk about someone who has been sentenced to life... murder, gender-based violence, child abuse... Those people will not benefit, but you also get people who have committed what we call crimes of need - someone stealing a loaf of bread, offences that are really petty...Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
Nxumalo explains why he believes Correctional Services is ready to absorb and monitor this once-off increase in the number of parolees.
Should a parolee engage in unlawful conduct and is caught, the system will be able to pick it up... When they register that person the system will pick up this is a parolee... if the type of offence warrants that the person be immediately taken back, that person will be taken back.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
He says the estimated figure of around 19,000 could either increase or decrease, depending on the findings when the relevant criteria are applied to individual prisoners and for instance, an inmate is found to be a repeat offender.
This is where printing DNA samples comes into play he says, to pick up other, previous offences, also those that the offender might never have been caught for.
Not everybody has to be visited at home... It is more about those who are still out but the risk element is there, therefore you have much more responsibility over those. We have those who are less likely to commit any offence... but you still have to have some form of monitoring.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
But you also work with families who signed, or people who are hosting parolees who also have a responsibility to ensure that this person abides by the conditions - if this person has to be home between 6 pm and 7 am the following day...Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'
The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.Read More
Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees.Read More
[LATEST] Increase of 663 brings SA's Covid-19 cases to 8895
The death toll rises to 178. The Western Cape has just over 50% of cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.Read More
[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots
The SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using the pots that are usually used to brew beer.Read More
Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof
Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van den Heever.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.Read More
'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'
Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.Read More
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants
“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).Read More
Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Another health professional has died as a result of Covid-19 in the province.Read More
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.Read More
More from Politics
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants
“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).Read More
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'
Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.Read More
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June
The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions.Read More
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'
"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."Read More
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations
Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep.Read More
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped
South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home.Read More
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'
"Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.Read More
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.Read More
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.Read More
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More