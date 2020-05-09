Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, considered hot spots for infection.

The statement released on Friday notes that a number of countries have heeded the call by the United Nations (UN) to reduce prison populations in the face of the pandemic.

"The decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve our correctional services facilities of just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000."

Africa Melane interviews Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Weekend Breakfast.

It is not an easy decision to place a person out before their term expires but the conditions we find ourselves in say we have to do things slightly differently. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

People who committed serious crimes will not benefit. You talk about someone who has been sentenced to life... murder, gender-based violence, child abuse... Those people will not benefit, but you also get people who have committed what we call crimes of need - someone stealing a loaf of bread, offences that are really petty... Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Nxumalo explains why he believes Correctional Services is ready to absorb and monitor this once-off increase in the number of parolees.

Should a parolee engage in unlawful conduct and is caught, the system will be able to pick it up... When they register that person the system will pick up this is a parolee... if the type of offence warrants that the person be immediately taken back, that person will be taken back. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

He says the estimated figure of around 19,000 could either increase or decrease, depending on the findings when the relevant criteria are applied to individual prisoners and for instance, an inmate is found to be a repeat offender.

This is where printing DNA samples comes into play he says, to pick up other, previous offences, also those that the offender might never have been caught for.

Not everybody has to be visited at home... It is more about those who are still out but the risk element is there, therefore you have much more responsibility over those. We have those who are less likely to commit any offence... but you still have to have some form of monitoring. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

But you also work with families who signed, or people who are hosting parolees who also have a responsibility to ensure that this person abides by the conditions - if this person has to be home between 6 pm and 7 am the following day... Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

