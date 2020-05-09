Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees. 9 May 2020 12:14 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
View all Politics
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread

9 May 2020 10:49 AM
by
Tags:
Correctional services
Parole
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
SA prison population
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, considered hot spots for infection.

The statement released on Friday notes that a number of countries have heeded the call by the United Nations (UN) to reduce prison populations in the face of the pandemic.

"The decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve our correctional services facilities of just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000."

Africa Melane interviews Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Weekend Breakfast.

It is not an easy decision to place a person out before their term expires but the conditions we find ourselves in say we have to do things slightly differently.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

People who committed serious crimes will not benefit. You talk about someone who has been sentenced to life... murder, gender-based violence, child abuse... Those people will not benefit, but you also get people who have committed what we call crimes of need - someone stealing a loaf of bread, offences that are really petty...

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Nxumalo explains why he believes Correctional Services is ready to absorb and monitor this once-off increase in the number of parolees.

Should a parolee engage in unlawful conduct and is caught, the system will be able to pick it up... When they register that person the system will pick up this is a parolee... if the type of offence warrants that the person be immediately taken back, that person will be taken back.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

He says the estimated figure of around 19,000 could either increase or decrease, depending on the findings when the relevant criteria are applied to individual prisoners and for instance, an inmate is found to be a repeat offender.

This is where printing DNA samples comes into play he says, to pick up other, previous offences, also those that the offender might never have been caught for.

Not everybody has to be visited at home... It is more about those who are still out but the risk element is there, therefore you have much more responsibility over those. We have those who are less likely to commit any offence... but you still have to have some form of monitoring.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

But you also work with families who signed, or people who are hosting parolees who also have a responsibility to ensure that this person abides by the conditions - if this person has to be home between 6 pm and 7 am the following day...

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:


9 May 2020 10:49 AM
by
Tags:
Correctional services
Parole
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
SA prison population

Recommended

More from Local

'Jolene' by the Ndlovu Youth Choir

[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'

9 May 2020 2:29 PM

The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted

9 May 2020 12:14 PM

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Increase of 663 brings SA's Covid-19 cases to 8895

9 May 2020 9:18 AM

The death toll rises to 178. The Western Cape has just over 50% of cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soupagroup-soup-project-facebookpng

[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots

8 May 2020 6:41 PM

The SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using the pots that are usually used to brew beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof

8 May 2020 5:55 PM

Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van den Heever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'

8 May 2020 4:21 PM

Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police cops law enforcement

Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants

8 May 2020 3:31 PM

“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

8 May 2020 3:24 PM

Another health professional has died as a result of Covid-19 in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spar-plettenberg-bayjpg

Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

8 May 2020 2:22 PM

Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Police cops law enforcement

Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants

8 May 2020 3:31 PM

“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150505MissingChildrenHanover5.jpg

'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'

8 May 2020 8:56 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-first-5-things-to-do-when-moving-to-a-new-place-705x470jpg

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

8 May 2020 6:47 AM

The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shelley-finch-facebookpng

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations

6 May 2020 7:39 PM

Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190325qatarjpg

Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped

6 May 2020 6:42 PM

South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jacob-zuma-and-duduzane-zumajpg

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

6 May 2020 3:00 PM

"Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'

6 May 2020 9:45 AM

The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

a06cd9d3-4f9c-41a3-8716-1392eeeaab71.jpg

'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'

6 May 2020 9:08 AM

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:17 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread

Local Politics

[LATEST] Increase of 663 brings SA's Covid-19 cases to 8895

Local

Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault

Local

EWN Highlights

King Goodwill Zwelithini urges people to stay at home during lockdown

9 May 2020 1:56 PM

Place WC areas with most COVID-19 cases under lockdown level 5, ANC says

9 May 2020 1:45 PM

Unions at SAA look for way forward with airline

9 May 2020 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA