Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted
As many South Africans feel the financial squeeze exacted by the national lockdown, there are parents questioning why full school fees are payable when their kids are currently reliant on distance learning and virtual classrooms.
RELATED: Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms
Paying school fees is a statutory obligation says Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas).
This means the law says that you must pay. It's very much like taxes. If you earn an income you must pay income tax, whether you receive services for that tax you're paying or not.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
The Schools Act prescribes that school fees are payable by those parents who can afford to pay.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
He notes that there are criteria governing exemption from paying school fees, but parents cannot simply withhold payments because they are not receiving services.
Whereas you don't have a process for exemption from payment of taxes. there is provision in the regulations for the exemption of the payment of school fees by parents... Parents can, if they have no income - if they've lost their job or if their income has been reduced - apply to the school governing body for an exemption.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Colditz describes school fees as an indirect tax and points out that while a school building may be closed it doesn't necessarily mean the school is closed.
It still has its own bills to pay like water and electricity, salaries for additional staff etcetera.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
We estimate that there are about 150,000 teachers and non-teaching staff employed by school governing bodies throughout the country. So if parents are not going to pay - those who can afford to do so - then the jobs of 150,000 people are on the line and we've already seen the retrenchments because schools can no longer afford to pay those salaries.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
He says member schools across the country have reported that they are "in serious trouble" and requests to the minister of education for additional funding have not yielded any results.
Schools simply have to make do with what they are getting but our plea to parents, those who can afford, please pay those school fees. The school needs to re-open and function properly once the lockdown has ended.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Colditz also discusses the sliding scale which determines when a parent qualifies for exemption.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'
The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.Read More
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system.Read More
[LATEST] Increase of 663 brings SA's Covid-19 cases to 8895
The death toll rises to 178. The Western Cape has just over 50% of cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.Read More
[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots
The SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using the pots that are usually used to brew beer.Read More
Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof
Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van den Heever.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.Read More
'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'
Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.Read More
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants
“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).Read More
Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Another health professional has died as a result of Covid-19 in the province.Read More
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.Read More