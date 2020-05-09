[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'
Most of us are familiar with the plaintive strains of Dolly Parton pleading with "the other woman" not to take her man on her country staple, Jolene.
Now you can hear the country classic as you've never heard it before - South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir has turned it into a catchy "singalonger" with their unique version of the track.
Their beautiful video has a completely local feel and was shot in the choir’s hometown, Moutse Valley, in Limpopo.
Take a look and a listen below:
