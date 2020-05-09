Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement

9 May 2020 3:47 PM
by
Tags:
Politics
Democratic Alliance DA
John Steenhuisen
President Cyril Ramaphosa
finance minister tito mboweni
COVID-19
SA lockdown
The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have publicly stated his opposition to the decision of the National Command Council (NCC) to retain the ban on alcohol and tobacco sales, but he's not having John Steenhuisen tell the president how to handle the nationwide lockdown.

RELATED: Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

The Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader on Friday warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC had created a "lockdown crisis" which had to be ended.

In the online statement which he described as "an announcement of national importance", Steenhuisen spoke of the devastating economic impact of current Level 4 regulations.

Lives have been devastated and livelihoods have been destroyed through brutality and coercion. And you have turned the free citizens of our republic into the subjects of an authoritarian government.

John Steenhuisen, DA interim leader

We are no longer dealing with a Covid-19 crisis. We are dealing with a lockdown crisis - an ANC lockdown crisis to be precise. Let me be very clear: There is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place. The government cannot even produce the justification.

John Steenhuisen, DA interim leader

Mboweni responded on Twitter, saying Steenhuisen had no right to instruct the president to open the economy.

The DA has filed an application to obtain the minutes of the discussion that led to keeping the cigarette sale ban in place, in fact of all lockdown-related decisions, Steenhuisen says.

Listen to the address by the party interim leader below:



