'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have publicly stated his opposition to the decision of the National Command Council (NCC) to retain the ban on alcohol and tobacco sales, but he's not having John Steenhuisen tell the president how to handle the nationwide lockdown.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader on Friday warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC had created a "lockdown crisis" which had to be ended.
In the online statement which he described as "an announcement of national importance", Steenhuisen spoke of the devastating economic impact of current Level 4 regulations.
Lives have been devastated and livelihoods have been destroyed through brutality and coercion. And you have turned the free citizens of our republic into the subjects of an authoritarian government.John Steenhuisen, DA interim leader
We are no longer dealing with a Covid-19 crisis. We are dealing with a lockdown crisis - an ANC lockdown crisis to be precise. Let me be very clear: There is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place. The government cannot even produce the justification.John Steenhuisen, DA interim leader
Mboweni responded on Twitter, saying Steenhuisen had no right to instruct the president to open the economy.
The Leader of the DA, Hon Steenhuisen, must stay in his lane. You have no right to instruct our President to open the economy. That is disrespectful and unwarranted. Please delete your tweet!! Hayibo! Thixo!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 8, 2020
I think that we have a twar in the making here @jsteenhuisen about our parties. Let’s see, do you have the support of all in the DA? My sources tell me otherwise. A 3 year post matrix qualification is important they tell me. Next— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 8, 2020
The DA has filed an application to obtain the minutes of the discussion that led to keeping the cigarette sale ban in place, in fact of all lockdown-related decisions, Steenhuisen says.
Listen to the address by the party interim leader below:
(Pity and irrational rule, no wonder that they increasingly met with resistance.) Our citizens have been treated like common criminals, instead of with the respect that they deserve, you have to treat people like adults. - @jsteenhuisen#day44oflockdown pic.twitter.com/osWQXpVsr1— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 9, 2020
Shutting the country down 6 weeks ago to delay the spread of the virus was the right thing to do. The real bravery will be required later, when it is time to open up the country – @jsteenhuisen #day44oflockdown pic.twitter.com/ru1UkHSa6n— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 9, 2020
