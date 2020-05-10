Streaming issues? Report here
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'

10 May 2020 9:48 AM
by
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.

Musicians and music lovers around the world are paying tribute to Little Richard, who died in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on Saturday at the age of 87.

The man hailed as the founding father of rock 'n' roll was born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932.

Image: Little Richard on Facebook

He had his biggest hits in the 1950s, including Good Golly Miss Molly and Tutti Frutti.

Little Richard was known for his flamboyance and gender-bending performances on stage.

Tributes have poured in on social media from fellow musicians and showbiz personalities.

"He was one of a kind" wrote Jerry Lee Lewis, now 85.

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards summed up the general sentiments with: "There will never be another! He was the true spirit of rock‘n’roll!"


