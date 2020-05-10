Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:30
Mother’s Day: Financial planning tips for new working moms
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager at Just Money
Today at 21:45
Petition: Let Us Buy Alcohol Online
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Today at 22:30
SARS is changing the tax filing season due to the coronavirus – here’s what you need to know
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit
Today at 22:45
Lockdown Binge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
WC finalising 'whole-government' approach to lowering hot spot infection rate

10 May 2020 1:20 PM
by
Alan Winde
Western Cape government
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19
coronavirus infection
Covid-29 hot spot
Premier Alan Winde gives an update after meeting the health minister, who's concerned about high infection rate in Western Cape.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, WC Premier Alan Winde, WC Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Image: EWN

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was in the Western Cape on Saturday, where he gave a live update on South Africa's Covid-19 figures.

He said the province still has the highest infection rate at 4,809 cases, followed by Gauteng with 1, 910. (National numbers: 9,420 cases, 186 deaths)

The Western Cape also has the highest number of deaths at 88.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the minister was happy about Covid-19 medical preparations, and his concern was about the infection hot spots in the province.

I think it's evident that we seem to be a little bit ahead now of where the rest of the country are as you see our numbers versus the rest of the country, but also still our percentage of testing was still higher than anywhere else... the more you test the more you are going to find... We've also targeted testing.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

RELATED: Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work

We've got our hot spot strategy, so we'll be measuring that now over the next two weeks or so. We've got those hot spots in Khayelitsha, in the Tygerberg region, in Du Noon, in Witzenberg [Cape Winelands] - Ceres specifically. We're moving in, making sure that citizens are actually following the rules because, of course, the big question is always: Did the minister come to say that the Western Cape has got to go to lockdown Level 5? That's definitely not the case.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The premier reiterated that the province has to strike that balance between getting people back to work and keeping infections in check.

We've got a virus crisis on the one side, but the longer we are locked down the longer we end up having not only an economic crisis but a humanitarian crisis as well.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We need citizens to make sure that we are not congregating, that we're adhering to the basic rules - your hygiene practices, keep your social distance and wear your mask, and we will do the rest.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde notes that Minister Mkhize has been misquoted as saying everyone who tests positive is going to be placed in a hospital.

Unfortunately that is not possible. We don't have sufficient beds for that... I think that's a bit of confusion between hospital and the quarantine and isolation. In Gauteng at Nasrec they've got quarantine and isolation included with hospitalisation, where we've got, say for our CTICC hospital that we're building, or our existing hospitals, we have separate quarantine and isolation, but the same practises.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

When you get tested [positive] you need to make sure that you are isolating yourself because you are, for those 14 days, infectious.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We need to keep the growth from exploding. As we've said before, it doubles every eight days - that's the norm across the world.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde agrees with the health minister's statement that metros at the centre of the coronavirus spread could be taken back to Level 5 lockdown while less affected areas see relaxed restrictions.

We've got a number of municipalities in the rural areas where in fact we should be opening up much more so that we get economic activity happening there, bearing in mind that they need to be opening up with that 'new normal' set of practises.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Every single municipality outside the City of Cape Town are all less than, I would say, 50 cases and probably most of them are less than 20 cases. Surely they should be opened up and enabled to have much more economic activity.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde explains how the approach to dealing with the hot spots has evolved to a "whole of government" approach.

In Witzenberg in the Cape Winelands, for instance, they would be talking to the agricultural sector to say the payment of wages shouldn't be limited to a Friday but rather split up for different days of the week.

For example, what is our economic department not doing in that hot spot at the moment... that would be zooming in with those businesses to take that protocol level and the management of your business space to a much higher medical protocol level... The traffic law enforcement guys, the transport guys, taxis who we license as well as our traffic officers - how do we actually go in and police the traffic officers' space, the humanitarian feeding - how do we make sure that people don't end up congregating maybe around soup kitchens...

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the Western Cape next week.

Listen to the conversation with Premier Winde below:


Alan Winde
Western Cape government
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19
coronavirus infection
Covid-29 hot spot

200102-baby-edjpg

M4M: Providing vital info for mothers in the uncertain times of Covid-19

10 May 2020 11:14 AM

Messages for Mothers was initiated just before lockdown to help women stay informed and encouraged, using digital channels.

Zweli Mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 9420, 7 out of 8 new deaths in WC

9 May 2020 5:07 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is in the Western Cape, because government is concerned about the rapid spread in the province.

'Jolene' by the Ndlovu Youth Choir

[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'

9 May 2020 2:29 PM

The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted

9 May 2020 12:14 PM

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees.

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread

9 May 2020 10:49 AM

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system.

soupagroup-soup-project-facebookpng

[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots

8 May 2020 6:41 PM

The SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using the pots that are usually used to brew beer.

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof

8 May 2020 5:55 PM

Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van den Heever.

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'

8 May 2020 4:21 PM

Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.

Police cops law enforcement

Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants

8 May 2020 3:31 PM

“It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership).

