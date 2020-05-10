[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown
Going grocery shopping in an inflatable T-Rex costume has become a thing in the US during this time of social distancing.
Now Cape Town's played host to its first known "Coronasaurus" shopper.
The creature was spotted in the Plumstead Pick n Pay and quickly made its way onto social media.
Fellow shoppers were charmed by the dinosaur's determination to reach everything it needed and get the items into the trolley with its too-short arms:
"Amazing! He did that so well, slipped and caught the box and everything!", commented one fan.
"Made shopping such an event!" wrote Angela Barry, who snapped the pic below:
Watch Cape Town's "Coronasaurus" shopper in action below:
