702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague becomes ill with Covid-19

Africa Melane is standing in for Bongani Bingwa on the 702 Breakfast Show after one of the breakfast team tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday one of the team members who all work very closely together became ill with a high temperature. He discovered he was positive for the virus.

Following Primedia Broadcasting protocols in place for Covid-10, the entire team and those in contact with the affected member will be in self-isolation for 14 days, Bongani among them.

He chats to Africa Melane from home where he is isolating himself and his family.

All of us who worked around him or her must obviously isolate ourselves to make sure we have not been infected. Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show host - 702

He says one of the difficulties in navigating through what may be a common cold or Covid-19 occurred as his 11-year-old daughter had been displaying some of the symptoms over the weekend.

Thankfully, as he was about to talk to Africa he received the call that after testing, neither she nor Bongani have Covid-19.

She and I are Covid-19 free so that's good news and a good way for me to start my day I can tell you that for sure. Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show host - 702

He says during the testing process he tried to make the process as stress-free for his daughter as possible.

I opted for the throat swab...you gag slightly, but I wouldn't even call it uncomfortable. It's not painful at all. Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show host - 702

You feel vulnerable but the health care worker who administers this she was wearing gloves and a hospital mask that really looked flimsy to me and I thought is that really all the protection you have? Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show host - 702

And my first thought really was around the people who have to deal with this, who are the ones who are on the frontlines - and we talk about the frontlines as if they are wearing metal shields. They're not. And it really brought it home to me. Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show host - 702

He says the nurse who conducted their tests was fantastic.

They are absolute heroes. Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show host - 702

The producer who tested positive for Covid-19 is doing very well, says Africa.

Listen to Bongani Bingwa talking to Africa Melane below: