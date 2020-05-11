W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8%
National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize met with our provincial leaders this weekend to discuss the Cape's high rate of Covid-19 infections and plans in place to deal with it.
The Minister did however point out that unlike the rest of the country, the Western Cape was seeing hotspots where there were a number of infections that could be traced to shops and factories.
MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo was part of the briefings with the Minister and joins us now to share some of the insights from their meeting
She says all spheres of government have to work together to implement the various measures needed to fight the pandemic.
It was already identified as something that still is going to be with us for much longer and the projections that came from the national is about our pessimistic scenarios which are around July/ August when we will have many cases by then.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
The lockdown period was intended to be a time of hospital preparation for the rise in infections.
So it is not surprising that the numbers are going up.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
She says the increasing numbers predicted to be on the June scenario has come earlier.
Regarding the number of deaths in the province, she says these are in proportion to what is happening in both the national space and internationally of 1.8%.
So the more the cases go up the more deaths you have. But as long as at this stage it is still proportional...Remember internationally it is 6% so we are still below 2%.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
She says the epidemic took hold earlier in the Western Cape. In addition, she says the cluster outbreaks warranted a targeted way of identifying the hotspots and testing.
That resulted in more positivity of tests.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape
Listen below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.Read More
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague becomes ill with Covid-19
Bongani says he and his young daughter have tested Covid-19 negative but will remain in self-isolation for two weeks.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 10,000, with 194 deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 595 cases on Sunday night. More than 341 000 tests have been conducted.Read More
[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots
The SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using the pots that are usually used to brew beer.Read More
Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof
Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van den Heever.Read More
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants
Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance'
"We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'
Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.Read More
'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications'
Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert.Read More