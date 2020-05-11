Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves---NOBUNTU
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:40
Illegal cigarette sales
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Haysom - Senior Analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 11:05
Women – be aware of the 4 D’s in your financial planning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Edu with UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning - Business Development Director at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
How to manage governance during a pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
No Items to show
Latest Local
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8% MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo discusses the Western Cape and the briefing with Health Minister Mkhize. 11 May 2020 8:58 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague becomes ill with Covid-19 Bongani says he and his young daughter have tested Covid-19 negative but will remain in self-isolation for two weeks. 11 May 2020 7:20 AM
View all Local
W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8% MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo discusses the Western Cape and the briefing with Health Minister Mkhize. 11 May 2020 8:58 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants “It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership). 8 May 2020 3:31 PM
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
View all Opinion

W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8%

11 May 2020 8:58 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Nomafrench Mbombo
Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo
Health Department
COVID-19
LockdownSA
MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo discusses the Western Cape and the briefing with Health Minister Mkhize.

National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize met with our provincial leaders this weekend to discuss the Cape's high rate of Covid-19 infections and plans in place to deal with it.

The Minister did however point out that unlike the rest of the country, the Western Cape was seeing hotspots where there were a number of infections that could be traced to shops and factories.

MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo was part of the briefings with the Minister and joins us now to share some of the insights from their meeting

She says all spheres of government have to work together to implement the various measures needed to fight the pandemic.

It was already identified as something that still is going to be with us for much longer and the projections that came from the national is about our pessimistic scenarios which are around July/ August when we will have many cases by then.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

The lockdown period was intended to be a time of hospital preparation for the rise in infections.

So it is not surprising that the numbers are going up.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says the increasing numbers predicted to be on the June scenario has come earlier.

Regarding the number of deaths in the province, she says these are in proportion to what is happening in both the national space and internationally of 1.8%.

So the more the cases go up the more deaths you have. But as long as at this stage it is still proportional...Remember internationally it is 6% so we are still below 2%.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says the epidemic took hold earlier in the Western Cape. In addition, she says the cluster outbreaks warranted a targeted way of identifying the hotspots and testing.

That resulted in more positivity of tests.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Listen below:


