W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8%

National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize met with our provincial leaders this weekend to discuss the Cape's high rate of Covid-19 infections and plans in place to deal with it.

The Minister did however point out that unlike the rest of the country, the Western Cape was seeing hotspots where there were a number of infections that could be traced to shops and factories.

MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo was part of the briefings with the Minister and joins us now to share some of the insights from their meeting

She says all spheres of government have to work together to implement the various measures needed to fight the pandemic.

It was already identified as something that still is going to be with us for much longer and the projections that came from the national is about our pessimistic scenarios which are around July/ August when we will have many cases by then. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

The lockdown period was intended to be a time of hospital preparation for the rise in infections.

So it is not surprising that the numbers are going up. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says the increasing numbers predicted to be on the June scenario has come earlier.

Regarding the number of deaths in the province, she says these are in proportion to what is happening in both the national space and internationally of 1.8%.

So the more the cases go up the more deaths you have. But as long as at this stage it is still proportional...Remember internationally it is 6% so we are still below 2%. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says the epidemic took hold earlier in the Western Cape. In addition, she says the cluster outbreaks warranted a targeted way of identifying the hotspots and testing.

That resulted in more positivity of tests. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

