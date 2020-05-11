21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
The lockdown admission of guilt fines in respect of offences committed in terms of the Disaster Management Act Regulations 2020:
-
Intentionally exposing someone to Covid-19: R5000
-
Failure to confine yourself to your place of residence. (Otherwise than mentioned below.) I.e. leave his or her place of residence illegally: R500
-
Going to work without a permit: R500
-
Buy goods that are not permitted: R500
-
Illegally move children: R1000
-
Illegally walk, run or cycle: R500
-
Illegally leaving her or his place of residence between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am: R500
-
Illegally moving between provinces, metropolitan areas and districts: R1000
-
Illegal eviction of a person(s): R5000
-
Visit premises or places closed to the public: R1000
-
Sell, dispense or distribute liquor: R2000
-
Sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products: R1000
-
Retail stores selling illegal goods: R1000
-
Making a misrepresentation that any person is infected with Covid-19: R3000
-
Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about Covid-19: R2000
-
Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about the infection status of any person: R3000
-
Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about any measure taken by the Government to address Covid-19: R1000
-
Disclosing any information contained in the Covid-19 Tracing Database: R1000
-
Failure by accommodation establishment to transmit to the Director-General: Health, for inclusion in the Covid-19 Tracing Database, the required information regarding every person staying at the accommodation establishment during the period of lockdown: R2000
-
Convening of a gathering: R3000
-
Hinder/Interfere or obstruct an enforcement officer in the execution of his or her duties under the Disaster Management Act Regulations 2020: R2000
