21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

The lockdown admission of guilt fines in respect of offences committed in terms of the Disaster Management Act Regulations 2020:

Intentionally exposing someone to Covid-19: R5000

Failure to confine yourself to your place of residence. (Otherwise than mentioned below.) I.e. leave his or her place of residence illegally: R500

Going to work without a permit: R500

Buy goods that are not permitted: R500

Illegally move children: R1000

Illegally walk, run or cycle: R500

Illegally leaving her or his place of residence between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am: R500

Illegally moving between provinces, metropolitan areas and districts: R1000

Illegal eviction of a person(s): R5000

Visit premises or places closed to the public: R1000

Sell, dispense or distribute liquor: R2000

Sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products: R1000

Retail stores selling illegal goods: R1000

Making a misrepresentation that any person is infected with Covid-19: R3000

Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about Covid-19: R2000

Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about the infection status of any person: R3000

Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about any measure taken by the Government to address Covid-19: R1000

Disclosing any information contained in the Covid-19 Tracing Database: R1000

Failure by accommodation establishment to transmit to the Director-General: Health, for inclusion in the Covid-19 Tracing Database, the required information regarding every person staying at the accommodation establishment during the period of lockdown: R2000

Convening of a gathering: R3000