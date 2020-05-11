Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves---NOBUNTU
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:40
Illegal cigarette sales
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Haysom - Senior Analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 11:05
Women – be aware of the 4 D’s in your financial planning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Edu with UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning - Business Development Director at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
How to manage governance during a pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
No Items to show
Latest Local
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8% MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo discusses the Western Cape and the briefing with Health Minister Mkhize. 11 May 2020 8:58 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague becomes ill with Covid-19 Bongani says he and his young daughter have tested Covid-19 negative but will remain in self-isolation for two weeks. 11 May 2020 7:20 AM
View all Local
W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8% MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo discusses the Western Cape and the briefing with Health Minister Mkhize. 11 May 2020 8:58 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants “It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership). 8 May 2020 3:31 PM
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
View all Opinion

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

11 May 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
fines
admission of guilt
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Disaster Management Act
Determination of Admission of Guilt Fines
Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.

The lockdown admission of guilt fines in respect of offences committed in terms of the Disaster Management Act Regulations 2020:

(Click here for more detail.)

  • Intentionally exposing someone to Covid-19: R5000

  • Failure to confine yourself to your place of residence. (Otherwise than mentioned below.) I.e. leave his or her place of residence illegally: R500

  • Going to work without a permit: R500

  • Buy goods that are not permitted: R500

  • Illegally move children: R1000

  • Illegally walk, run or cycle: R500

  • Illegally leaving her or his place of residence between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am: R500

  • Illegally moving between provinces, metropolitan areas and districts: R1000

  • Illegal eviction of a person(s): R5000

  • Visit premises or places closed to the public: R1000

  • Sell, dispense or distribute liquor: R2000

  • Sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products: R1000

  • Retail stores selling illegal goods: R1000

  • Making a misrepresentation that any person is infected with Covid-19: R3000

  • Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about Covid-19: R2000

  • Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about the infection status of any person: R3000

  • Publishing of any statement to deceive any other person about any measure taken by the Government to address Covid-19: R1000

  • Disclosing any information contained in the Covid-19 Tracing Database: R1000

  • Failure by accommodation establishment to transmit to the Director-General: Health, for inclusion in the Covid-19 Tracing Database, the required information regarding every person staying at the accommodation establishment during the period of lockdown: R2000

  • Convening of a gathering: R3000

  • Hinder/Interfere or obstruct an enforcement officer in the execution of his or her duties under the Disaster Management Act Regulations 2020: R2000


21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague becomes ill with Covid-19

Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 10,000, with 194 deaths

Local

