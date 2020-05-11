We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde
This comes amid calls from the ANC in the Western Cape for the provincial government to consider moving Covid-19 hotspots back to level 5 lockdown restrictions.
RELATED: Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof
But Winde doesn't seem convinced that moving back to level 5 will make much of a difference.
He says the current Covid-19 statistics in the Western Cape are a reflection of infections that took place under level 5.
The numbers that we are dealing with now, are numbers that happened during level 5. In another week or two, our testing will showcase what happened when we changed from level 5 to level 4.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I don't know about going [back] to level 5, because what we're dealing with [now] happened in level 5. Level 4 and level 5 are not too different.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
RELATED: W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8%
The premier says officials have developed a plan to deal with Covid-19 hotspots such as Witzenberg, Khayelitsha, Dunoon, and the greater Tygerberg area.
He says there needs to be a balance between the lockdown measures and the economic impact of the lockdown.
Most of the municipalities have 50 cases recorded and less than 10 active cases.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It's definitely my opinion that we should be opening up in a lot of these municipalities down to level 2 even.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
While the premier argues that some municipalities should move to level 2, he does not have the powers to do so.
In a previous interview, Winde told CapeTalk that he only has the authority to intensify the lockdown levels, not ease them.
The premier adds that the province's Covid-19 data will be more detailed, with a break down of numbers at the ward level in the coming weeks.
Listen to the regular Premier's update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
