[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Last week, South African Breweries (SAB) warned it may have to destroy the equivalent of 400 million bottles of beer.

The company is not allowed to bottle beer stored in tanks due to legislation that limits how much alcohol they’re allowed to keep onsite.

Lockdown regulations prohibit SAB from transporting alcohol not meant for export.

When we published the article on SAB’s conundrum, the company was still desperately lobbying the government to permit it to move the bottled beer to its depots.

It seems its pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Thousands of bottles of beer go down the drain (millions more to follow)

On Friday, Vumani Mkhize - the BBC’s Africa Business correspondent – tweeted pictures, confirming that SAB has started the process of destroying the beer.

Beer drinkers look away now. SAB has begun dumping beer. 25 thousand litres went down the drain in PTA today. Unable to sell or move current stock, SAB could dump over 130 million litres. pic.twitter.com/BicgC29aFJ — Vumani Mkhize (@VumaniMkhize) May 8, 2020

The ban, if it continues, could destroy a total of 77 000 jobs at SAB and the numerous small businesses that make up its supply chain.

