Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing
Since lockdown was implemented to help curb the spread of Covid-19, there have been many cases of heavy-handed police actions reported.
10 deaths have been reported of civilians and 280 cases of assault at the hands of law enforcement
Sontaga Seisa of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) talks to Refilwe Moloto about their briefing to the Joint Committees on Police and Security and Justice, which heard that 376 of 828 cases against officers related directly to the enforcement of lockdown regulations.
He says Ipid received a total of 828 incidents in terms of all the classifications. They then broke this down further focusing on the very specific lockdown period 26 March until 5 May resulting in 376 incidents.
We have 10 incidents of death as a result of police action, which means we will definitely be investigating incidents of murder and we will also be touching on the 280 incidents of assault.Sontaga Seisa - Ipid
Within this number are 79 incidents of the discharge of police firearms.
We have stated that there is a little bit of heavy-handed incidents in terms of that and I think it is important to mention that to look at the 10 incidents of murder we are investigating, it is a mixture of incidents of some that are heavy-handed but others where police...were actually trying to defend themselves.Sontaga Seisa - Ipid
He says all the evidence needs to be gathered.
Finally, if everything has been sorted out hopefully after we have won these Covid-19 issues...so we are able to do our work properly, we are not able to do everything as business as usual.Sontaga Seisa - Ipid
Does this mean South Africans need to wait until after the pandemic to resolve this, asks Refilwe?
Seisa agrees but says they need to comply with all the health protocols in terms of Covid-19 regulations so approaching witnesses is challenging.
We are not folding our arms. We are still focused on what we are doing.Sontaga Seisa - Ipid
The view of Ipid is that all these matters we are investigating should find these cases to find there place in the NPA where the decision will be made whether to charge the person or not.Sontaga Seisa - Ipid
Listen to the interview below:
