Support this local candle company and help protect livelihoods in rural Napier

When you buy a Nobunto voucher, you help as many as 15 families in rural Napier keep food on the table.

Business owner Daniel Fimoleit says Nobuntu employs a number of workers in the village who rely on their income to feed their families.

The small business has been hard-hit by Covid-19, losing many of its overseas customers, including the Netherlands and Germany.

If you purchase a voucher, you stand to receive up to 100% added value on the amount you spend. Click here to buy a voucher.

To cope in these trying times, Nobunto is also manufacturing double-layered cloth masks using 100% cotton Shweshwe fabric. You can email: info@nobunto.com to place your order.

We're supporting between 10 and 15 disadvantaged families. Daniel Fimoleit, Owner - Nobunto

We are in trouble, but we are trying to stay above water. Daniel Fimoleit, Owner - Nobunto

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

