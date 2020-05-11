Support this local candle company and help protect livelihoods in rural Napier
When you buy a Nobunto voucher, you help as many as 15 families in rural Napier keep food on the table.
Business owner Daniel Fimoleit says Nobuntu employs a number of workers in the village who rely on their income to feed their families.
The small business has been hard-hit by Covid-19, losing many of its overseas customers, including the Netherlands and Germany.
If you purchase a voucher, you stand to receive up to 100% added value on the amount you spend. Click here to buy a voucher.
To cope in these trying times, Nobunto is also manufacturing double-layered cloth masks using 100% cotton Shweshwe fabric. You can email: info@nobunto.com to place your order.
We're supporting between 10 and 15 disadvantaged families.Daniel Fimoleit, Owner - Nobunto
We are in trouble, but we are trying to stay above water.Daniel Fimoleit, Owner - Nobunto
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help Nobunto keep operating:
More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after lockdown
Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney
You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar
Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdownRead More
Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat
The Grumpy and Runt Deli serves up vegan twists on deli favourites. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Buy a Dineplan voucher to save this plant-based eatery that aids local farmers
The Gallery Café and Deli is one of the hidden gems of Hermanus. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again
La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business
WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients.Read More
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides
Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it.Read More
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown
CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.Read More