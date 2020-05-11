Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Department on health on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 15:20
Local Sassa offices reopen, launch electronic application platform
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 15:40
Small town covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emily van der Merwe
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
How has government communication been during this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zwelinzima Ndevu - Academic Head at the Public Development and Management in the SPL, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Resurgent birdlife in urban and suburban areas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jessleena Suri
Today at 16:55
South Africa Restaurant Drive 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Jordan
Today at 17:05
South Africa’s COVID-19 testing strategy needs urgent fixing: here’s how to do it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit
Today at 17:20
City green-lights new street people accommodation options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Why bees are finally getting a break
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Moodie - Member at Bee Keepers Association
Today at 21:15
unban smoking
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 21:31
the creative approaches the industry will need to take to film
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ephraim Gordon - Co-founder at Paper Jet Films
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Support this local candle company and help protect livelihoods in rural Napier

11 May 2020 12:37 PM
by
Tags:
Dineplan
Candles
#SaveYourFaves
Nobunto
Napier
ceramics
handpainted
cloth mask
Nobunto is a local company in the Overberg region that sells hand-painted candles and ceramics. They need help surviving the lockdown.

When you buy a Nobunto voucher, you help as many as 15 families in rural Napier keep food on the table.

Business owner Daniel Fimoleit says Nobuntu employs a number of workers in the village who rely on their income to feed their families.

The small business has been hard-hit by Covid-19, losing many of its overseas customers, including the Netherlands and Germany.

If you purchase a voucher, you stand to receive up to 100% added value on the amount you spend. Click here to buy a voucher.

To cope in these trying times, Nobunto is also manufacturing double-layered cloth masks using 100% cotton Shweshwe fabric. You can email: info@nobunto.com to place your order.

We're supporting between 10 and 15 disadvantaged families.

Daniel Fimoleit, Owner - Nobunto

We are in trouble, but we are trying to stay above water.

Daniel Fimoleit, Owner - Nobunto

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Nobunto keep operating:


