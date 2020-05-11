The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 15:10
Department on health on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 15:20
Local Sassa offices reopen, launch electronic application platform
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 15:40
Small town covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emily van der Merwe
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
How has government communication been during this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zwelinzima Ndevu - Academic Head at the Public Development and Management in the SPL, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Resurgent birdlife in urban and suburban areas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jessleena Suri
Today at 16:55
South Africa Restaurant Drive 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Jordan
Today at 17:05
South Africa’s COVID-19 testing strategy needs urgent fixing: here’s how to do it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit
Today at 17:20
City green-lights new street people accommodation options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Why bees are finally getting a break
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Moodie - Member at Bee Keepers Association
Today at 21:15
unban smoking
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 21:31
the creative approaches the industry will need to take to film
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ephraim Gordon - Co-founder at Paper Jet Films
Latest Local
GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown A coalition of NGOs helping fight against gender-based violence says over 120,000 calls came in during the first three weeks of th... 11 May 2020 2:08 PM
Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa). 11 May 2020 1:45 PM
Applications for Covid-19 relief grant officially open Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has officially launched the Covid-19 relief grant application process. 11 May 2020 1:11 PM
View all Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa). 11 May 2020 1:45 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM
by
Tags:
SMMEs
Ninety One
COVID19
LockdownSA
#CapeTalkShoutOut
The Daily Coffee Cafe
Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to The Daily Coffee Cafe brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Refilwe chats to Adele Smith of the Daily Coffee Cafe group's franchise branches in Kuils River, and Willowbridge.

A buzzword that has everybody by the horns is the word 'pivot...and that's what we have to do. You have to think on your feet and make decisions quickly.

Adele Smith, Owner - The Daily Coffee Shop Kuils River and Willowbridge

We created spaces for people to just relax and to be...to unwind or to connect.

Adele Smith, Owner - The Daily Coffee Shop Kuils River and Willowbridge

She says Covid-19 restrictions have been very challenging but level 4 has meant they could open their doors after five weeks.

And we have really been thinking about how can we serve our community again, still keeping that purpose in mind. How to still engage people without having them physically present, allowing them to unwind, relax, have peace of mind...to be hopeful about the future.

Adele Smith, Owner - The Daily Coffee Shop Kuils River and Willowbridge

She says they started Frontline Fridays where they deliver coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital near to Willowbridge, as well as Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Take a listen to the interview with Adele below:

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

touch-less-toolpng

Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

7 May 2020 1:06 PM

Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corks-cork-shoesjpg

'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'

6 May 2020 10:46 AM

Corkshoes received a #CapeTalkShoutOut sponsored by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lion-1jpg

'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'

5 May 2020 11:21 AM

Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shrew-shopping-croppng

'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'

4 May 2020 10:50 AM

Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Admin tasks business 123rf

Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond

24 April 2020 11:48 AM

Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production

23 April 2020 11:17 AM

CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rowdy-masksjpg

Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks

22 April 2020 12:42 PM

They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mungo's weaving looms Mungo.co.za

Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut

21 April 2020 10:47 AM

Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

