The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to The Daily Coffee Cafe brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change
Refilwe chats to Adele Smith of the Daily Coffee Cafe group's franchise branches in Kuils River, and Willowbridge.
A buzzword that has everybody by the horns is the word 'pivot...and that's what we have to do. You have to think on your feet and make decisions quickly.Adele Smith, Owner - The Daily Coffee Shop Kuils River and Willowbridge
We created spaces for people to just relax and to be...to unwind or to connect.Adele Smith, Owner - The Daily Coffee Shop Kuils River and Willowbridge
She says Covid-19 restrictions have been very challenging but level 4 has meant they could open their doors after five weeks.
And we have really been thinking about how can we serve our community again, still keeping that purpose in mind. How to still engage people without having them physically present, allowing them to unwind, relax, have peace of mind...to be hopeful about the future.Adele Smith, Owner - The Daily Coffee Shop Kuils River and Willowbridge
She says they started Frontline Fridays where they deliver coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital near to Willowbridge, as well as Kuils River Netcare Hospital.
Take a listen to the interview with Adele below:
