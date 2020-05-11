Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum…
The legal alcohol industry is in dire straits after almost seven weeks of the national lockdown and its prohibition on the sale of booze.
Smaller brewers are going under one-after-another.
To help save the industry from annihilation, Ross McCulloch (founder at Jack Black) has started a campaign to get the government to allow the buying of alcohol online.
(Click here, if you’d like to sign the petition and/or to add your voice to the campaign.)
The petition states that the sale of alcohol online:
-
Allows people to consume alcohol responsibly in their own homes.
-
Does not promote the spread of coronavirus. It does not require people to leave their homes and does not promote socialising.
-
Supports an industry that has been put on complete shutdown during the lockdown, resulting in job losses and small business closures.
-
Can be closely regulated through stringent rules and regulations.
Also, read:
-
-
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer
-
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
-
‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan'
Ismail Lagardien interviewed McCulloch about the petition.
There were about 38 000 signatures by the time this interview took place (Sunday evening).
… we’re all brainstorming about how to keep our businesses afloat…Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
… there’s a lot of illegal alcohol trading right now. That’s detrimental to all parties. The number of people brewing pineapple beer at home right now has grown exponentially! … I get phone calls asking if we sell beer… it’s pushing consumers to consider illicit ways of getting a beer or a bottle of wine.Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
Craft brewers employ a lot of folks! It takes a lot of hands to make good craft beer…Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
