Applications for Covid-19 relief grant officially open

The grant will pay eligible beneficiaries R350 a month for the next six months.

It's aimed at those who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of social support.

At a press briefing on Monday, Zulu confirmed that the application process would go live from midday, reports EWN's Jason Felix.

The grant will be paid from May to October.

To qualify, applicants must be:

unemployed

over 18

a permanent resident in South Africa or a refugee registered on the Home Affairs system

not receiving any social grant

not receiving any unemployment insurance (UIF) benefit

not receiving any stipend from student financial aid scheme NSFAS

Here are official details on how to apply:

Zulu also announced that her department will recruit over 1,000 additional social workers to help assist more vulnerable families in need during this time.

Listen to the EWN update on The Midday Report: