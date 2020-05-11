SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Covid-19 infections are now at over 10,000 in the Western Cape with 102 deaths, the highest in the country.

ANC alliance partner the South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling for the national government to intervene in the management of the pandemic n the province.

SACP deputy secretary in the Western Cape Sonwabile Ngxiza talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report and asks him what interventions they are calling for?

The response approach of the provincial government has left much to be desired. Sonwabile Ngxiza, Western Cape deputy secretary - SACP

Ngxiza says the response strategy of the province is not in keeping with the national process.

In early April we picked up that the actual epicentre of the epidemic is the Western Cape given the numbers relative to the population. Sonwabile Ngxiza, Western Cape deputy secretary - SACP

He says the Western Cae has no command council or consultation process with other political parties.

We are calling for intervention in the form reinforcement of national government support to the province because clearly the province is struggling to contain the curve. Sonwabile Ngxiza, Western Cape deputy secretary - SACP

His response to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize saying the numbers in the province were not really out of sync with the rest of the country and the Western Cape was, in fact, doing a good job?

In the midst of such an emergency, it is not prudent to demotivate and demoralise people but over an above the minister saying they are doing well in terms of case management, he also agreed with us that there needs to be strengthening in terms of isolation and quarantining of infected people. Sonwabile Ngxiza, Western Cape deputy secretary - SACP

It cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach, he says.

He responds to the president's call for social compacts and working together of political parties, saying in the province this has not happened.

The DA has marginalised parties present in the legislature. Sonwabile Ngxiza, Western Cape deputy secretary - SACP

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the government in the province welcomes criticism that is informed and based on facts, which he says the SACP response has failed to do.

The response in the Western Cape is absolutely correct....dealing with the hotspots to contain the virus. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape leader - DA

We are also saying that we cannot have a lockdown forever. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape leader - DA

The reason for the lockdown was to buy enough time for the health system to prepare for the worst. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape leader - DA

We will not escape the spike...it is just that in the Western Cape the spike came sooner. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape leader - DA

Listen below: