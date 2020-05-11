GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown
The South African Civil Society for Women's Adolescent's and Children's Health (SACSoWACH) is a coalition of 33 NGOs which is supporting the Department of Health with its Covid-19 response.
Precious Robinson, chairperson of SACSoWACH, says calls to government’s gender-based violence and femicide command centre received double the usual volumes of calls.
The command centre runs a toll free, 24/7 emergency call centre.
“The national government’s gender-based violence and femicide command centre recorded that more than 120,000 victims rang the national helpline for abused women and children in the first three weeks after the lockdown started - double the usual volume of calls.”Precious Robinson, Chairperson - SACSoWACH
At SACSoWACH we believe that a key area of focus is to ensure that the lockdown regulations are structured so that a woman can be able to reach out for help, leave her home to report abuse without the fear of a fine, intimidation and further violence.Precious Robinson, Chairperson - SACSoWACH
We are also working to ensure that access to services such as Thuthuzela Care Centres, hospitals and clinics are not compromised and that all services are Covid-19 safe.Precious Robinson, Chairperson - SACSoWACH
The national government’s gender-based violence and femicide command centre can be reached by:
-
Calling 0800 428 428
-
Sending a please call me to 1207867#
-
Sending an SMS to 31531 and/or
-
Adding ‘HelpmeGBV’ to your Skype contacts
The Skype line is intended for deaf people. The SMS service is intended for people with disabilities.
The call centre is able to refer calls directly to SAPS (10111) and field social workers respond to victims of GBV.
