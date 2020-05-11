Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union
The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has ordered its members not to go to work on Monday.
Sadtu wants its members to remain at home until schools meet the Department of Education’s minimum requirements to ensure safety.
The union bemoaned the Department’s lack of communication, calling it “emotional torture”.
School principals and managers were supposed to start preparing on Monday for the reopening of some classes.
Matrics and grade-seven learners may potentially return to school on 1 June.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).
Naptosa – South Africa’s second-largest teachers’ union – is also warning against schools reopening too soon.
We expected too much… it appears that nothing much happened from when office doors closed…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
In the absence of protocols and procedures… we can’t guide our members; they must err on the side of caution. We can’t have them put their lives on the line because somebody didn’t write a circular…Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
The angst, fears and concerns people have, go to issues like, ‘I’m pregnant. Am I at risk?’… It’s not an unwillingness to go to work – it’s the fear of not knowing. Will I carry it back home?Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first
Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.Read More
GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown
A coalition of NGOs helping fight against gender-based violence says over 120,000 calls came in during the first three weeks of the lockdown.Read More
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back
SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus.Read More
Applications for Covid-19 relief grant officially open
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has officially launched the Covid-19 relief grant application process.Read More
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum…
Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it.Read More
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing
Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA.Read More
We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde
Premier Alan Winde argues that some municipalities should be allowed to resume economic activity and move down to lockdown level 2.Read More
[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer
It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.Read More