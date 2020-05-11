Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has ordered its members not to go to work on Monday.

Sadtu wants its members to remain at home until schools meet the Department of Education’s minimum requirements to ensure safety.

The union bemoaned the Department’s lack of communication, calling it “emotional torture”.

School principals and managers were supposed to start preparing on Monday for the reopening of some classes.

Matrics and grade-seven learners may potentially return to school on 1 June.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).

Naptosa – South Africa’s second-largest teachers’ union – is also warning against schools reopening too soon.

We expected too much… it appears that nothing much happened from when office doors closed… Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

In the absence of protocols and procedures… we can’t guide our members; they must err on the side of caution. We can’t have them put their lives on the line because somebody didn’t write a circular… Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

The angst, fears and concerns people have, go to issues like, ‘I’m pregnant. Am I at risk?’… It’s not an unwillingness to go to work – it’s the fear of not knowing. Will I carry it back home? Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

