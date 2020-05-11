Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Department on health on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 15:20
Local Sassa offices reopen, launch electronic application platform
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 15:40
Small town covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emily van der Merwe
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
How has government communication been during this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zwelinzima Ndevu - Academic Head at the Public Development and Management in the SPL, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Resurgent birdlife in urban and suburban areas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jessleena Suri
Today at 16:55
South Africa Restaurant Drive 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Jordan
Today at 17:05
South Africa’s COVID-19 testing strategy needs urgent fixing: here’s how to do it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit
Today at 17:20
City green-lights new street people accommodation options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Why bees are finally getting a break
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Moodie - Member at Bee Keepers Association
Today at 21:15
unban smoking
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 21:31
the creative approaches the industry will need to take to film
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ephraim Gordon - Co-founder at Paper Jet Films
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown A coalition of NGOs helping fight against gender-based violence says over 120,000 calls came in during the first three weeks of th... 11 May 2020 2:08 PM
Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa). 11 May 2020 1:45 PM
Applications for Covid-19 relief grant officially open Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has officially launched the Covid-19 relief grant application process. 11 May 2020 1:11 PM
View all Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa). 11 May 2020 1:45 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union

11 May 2020 1:45 PM
by
Tags:
SADTU
Basil Manuel
Department of Education
Naptosa
Lester Kiewit
National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
midday report
South African Democratic Teachers' Union
In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa).

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has ordered its members not to go to work on Monday.

Picture: 123rf

Sadtu wants its members to remain at home until schools meet the Department of Education’s minimum requirements to ensure safety.

The union bemoaned the Department’s lack of communication, calling it “emotional torture”.

School principals and managers were supposed to start preparing on Monday for the reopening of some classes.

Matrics and grade-seven learners may potentially return to school on 1 June.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).

Naptosa – South Africa’s second-largest teachers’ union – is also warning against schools reopening too soon.

We expected too much… it appears that nothing much happened from when office doors closed…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

In the absence of protocols and procedures… we can’t guide our members; they must err on the side of caution. We can’t have them put their lives on the line because somebody didn’t write a circular…

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

The angst, fears and concerns people have, go to issues like, ‘I’m pregnant. Am I at risk?’… It’s not an unwillingness to go to work – it’s the fear of not knowing. Will I carry it back home?

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 May 2020 1:45 PM
by
Tags:
SADTU
Basil Manuel
Department of Education
Naptosa
Lester Kiewit
National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
midday report
South African Democratic Teachers' Union

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first

11 May 2020 2:44 PM

Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170718telephone-call-centrejpg

GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown

11 May 2020 2:08 PM

A coalition of NGOs helping fight against gender-based violence says over 120,000 calls came in during the first three weeks of the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428 textile PPEs2

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

11 May 2020 1:50 PM

SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwe zulu

Applications for Covid-19 relief grant officially open

11 May 2020 1:11 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has officially launched the Covid-19 relief grant application process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Black craft beer

Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum…

11 May 2020 12:46 PM

Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406police-vangif

Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing

11 May 2020 11:52 AM

Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-winde-edjpg

We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde

11 May 2020 11:09 AM

Premier Alan Winde argues that some municipalities should be allowed to resume economic activity and move down to lockdown level 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

11 May 2020 11:07 AM

It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

11 May 2020 10:00 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guilty 123rf 123rflifestyle

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

11 May 2020 9:15 AM

Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after colleague becomes ill with Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN Education Dept says it’ll be ready for teaching, learning by 1 June

11 May 2020 2:45 PM

WC govt considering measures to prevent cluster COVID-19 outbreaks at stores

11 May 2020 2:34 PM

CCMA concerned by increase in retrenchments amid COVID-19 lockdown

11 May 2020 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA