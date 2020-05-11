You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first
The lockdown has crippled the economy and, as a result, companies are retrenching en masse.
Many of the recently retrenched will be tempted to raid their pensions funds to make ends meet – is this wise?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Andrew Davison, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.
Davison spoke at length about the pros and cons of using retirement savings during this unprecedented emergency.
If you only have this one source of savings, then potentially you need to use it… [but] retirement is still going to be a reality at some point…Andrew Davison, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Corporate Consultants
In a retirement annuity, you don’t have access until you’re 55, even if you change jobs… A pension or provident fund is linked to your employer… when you change jobs [you gain access to the funds] … if you are retrenched you can access your retirement savings…Andrew Davison, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Corporate Consultants
There are tax implications [of withdrawing] … a deterrent to stop people from taking their money… There are no penalties [beside taxes] … [But] your retirement savings are set back…Andrew Davison, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Corporate Consultants
Look at the rules of your pension or provident fund… Those would determine how a contribution holiday might be taken… In general, the rules are flexible… A rule change can be done relatively easily…Andrew Davison, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Corporate Consultants
The portion that pays for life and disability cover… pay those! You don’t want to add devastation… because you didn’t pay the premium. But, generally, it’s a small portion [of the monthly contribution] …Andrew Davison, Head of Advice - Old Mutual Corporate Consultants
Listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...
"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown
A coalition of NGOs helping fight against gender-based violence says over 120,000 calls came in during the first three weeks of the lockdown.Read More
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back
SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus.Read More
Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union
In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa).Read More
Applications for Covid-19 relief grant officially open
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has officially launched the Covid-19 relief grant application process.Read More
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum…
Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it.Read More
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing
Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA.Read More
We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde
Premier Alan Winde argues that some municipalities should be allowed to resume economic activity and move down to lockdown level 2.Read More
[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer
It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.Read More