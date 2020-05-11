Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts
He says the department is working on changing its response to cluster outbreaks in areas where they happen.
RELATED: We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde
It's fairly clear, especially from the Western Cape, but also from the rest of the country, that not every district is equally affected.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - National Department of Health
If you take the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, you'll find that they have fairly large clusters in specific municipalities or districts.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - National Department of Health
We need to move to a more differentiated approach, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. This something that the Minister [Dr. Zweli Mkhize] has advocated in his visit to the Western Cape over the weekend.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - National Department of Health
Dr. Pillay says the department is also reviewing its Covid-19 testing system, in light of the growing backlog of tests.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
