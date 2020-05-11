Why are SA's bonds so cheap?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
unban smoking
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 21:31
Cape Town film industry prepares to reopen
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ephraim Gordon - Co-founder at Paper Jet Films
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar' Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 11 May 2020 6:46 PM
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus. 11 May 2020 5:24 PM
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19... 11 May 2020 4:20 PM
View all Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Why are SA's bonds so cheap? Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19. 11 May 2020 6:37 PM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa). 11 May 2020 1:45 PM
View all Business
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why are SA's bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 6:37 PM
by
Tags:
Bonds
Absa
South African Bonds
COVID-19
Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19.

South African bonds are extremely cheap, and trade at higher levels than other countries with worse credit ratings.

On the line to The Money Show is Mike Keenan.

There was a bit of an Armageddon taking place towards the end of the first quarter. People were getting out of emerging markets, bonds in general, so South Africa fell victim to that. Then of course we got downgraded by Moody's. We were subsequently ejected from the World Government Bond Index. So everything was going pear-shaped for the bond market towards the end of March. But then a couple of interesting things happened. The Reserve Bank stepped up to the plate and said they were going to start to buy bonds - so that helped to ease fears.

Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa

We've seen people coming back into the market- particularly the banks. The banks now own basically a fifth of the bond market, which is a record high.

Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa

We have got a relatively well diversified bond market. We are well-owned by foreign investors because we have very liquid markets. So people like to play in our markets.

Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why are SA's bonds so cheap?


11 May 2020 6:37 PM
by
Tags:
Bonds
Absa
South African Bonds
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Business

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first

11 May 2020 2:44 PM

Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union

11 May 2020 1:45 PM

In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Black craft beer

Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum…

11 May 2020 12:46 PM

Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

11 May 2020 11:07 AM

It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spar-plettenberg-bayjpg

Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

8 May 2020 2:22 PM

Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance'

8 May 2020 9:48 AM

"We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa

How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business

8 May 2020 7:00 AM

The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

EWN Highlights

130 people arrested in Soweto for breaching lockdown laws, other offences

11 May 2020 5:52 PM

Majority of schools in SA not ready to reopen, says Natu

11 May 2020 5:49 PM

Patel: COVID-19 will affect DTI's strategic plans

11 May 2020 5:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA