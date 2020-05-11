How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar' Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 11 May 2020 6:46 PM
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus. 11 May 2020 5:24 PM
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19... 11 May 2020 4:20 PM
View all Local
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8% MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo says the province can identify hotspots and impose restrictions whilst applying intervention. 11 May 2020 8:58 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?

11 May 2020 7:08 PM
by
Tags:
Inequality
inclusive growth
#Covid19
Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.

Even before the Covid-29 pandemic, South Africa had growing inequality within societies.

Dr Martyn Davies, the MD of emerging markets and Africa and dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte Africa, believes this inequality will grow much faster.

This, as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.

The key thing is countries that have been most successful at managing the Covid-crisis are the most inclusive countries - think Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Norway, Denmark.

Typically smaller type countries with highly effective states, high digital literacy, a highly educated population compared to others - and the state is very accountable to its citizenry

All those factors combined - if those are aligned we have very inclusive society.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Crises reveal fragility.

It's times like now that you see many states are struggling to cope - particularly those that were highly unequal to begin with.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The impact will be amplified for developing countries.

Dr Martyn Davies - Deloitte
Informal settlements in South Africa. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?


11 May 2020 7:08 PM
by
Tags:
Inequality
inclusive growth
#Covid19

Recommended

More from Business

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-5png

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM

A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial markets

Why are SA's bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 6:37 PM

Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first

11 May 2020 2:44 PM

Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Don’t go to school! We can’t have you risk your life – teachers’ union

11 May 2020 1:45 PM

In the absence of protocols and procedures, teachers must err on the side of caution, says Basil Manuel (Naptosa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Black craft beer

Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum…

11 May 2020 12:46 PM

Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

11 May 2020 11:07 AM

It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spar-plettenberg-bayjpg

Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

8 May 2020 2:22 PM

Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA