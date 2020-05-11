Even before the Covid-29 pandemic, South Africa had growing inequality within societies.

Dr Martyn Davies, the MD of emerging markets and Africa and dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte Africa, believes this inequality will grow much faster.

This, as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.

The key thing is countries that have been most successful at managing the Covid-crisis are the most inclusive countries - think Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Norway, Denmark. Typically smaller type countries with highly effective states, high digital literacy, a highly educated population compared to others - and the state is very accountable to its citizenry All those factors combined - if those are aligned we have very inclusive society. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Crises reveal fragility. It's times like now that you see many states are struggling to cope - particularly those that were highly unequal to begin with. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The impact will be amplified for developing countries. Dr Martyn Davies - Deloitte

Informal settlements in South Africa. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?