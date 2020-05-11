Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19...
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA.
W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8% MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo says the province can identify hotspots and impose restrictions whilst applying intervention.
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister.
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don't use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said.
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine).
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge...
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another.
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active.
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party.
Business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM
by
Tags:
Book
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Upside of Down
A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Problem solvers thrive in chaos and uncertainty.

A robust mindset is the one common characteristic Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how South Africa’s billionaires think differently.

The Money Show's presenter is interviewed by Professor Nicola Kleyn of GIBS who asked him what made him write this book.

I'm fed up with the narrative of SA, I'm fed up with our perpetual sense of negativity. I'm fed up that we've got one set of narratives which is all doom and gloom. I get that we live in a very dangerous, difficult and often toxic place. We come from an extraordinary difficult decade that just deteriorated and took us to the economic gutter.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter, The Money Show

But the genesis of this book goes back to the day when Jacob Zuma in his 'extraordinary wisdom' decided it was a good idea to to fire Nhlanhla Nene. Bizarely by firing Nene, he did SA an enormous favour because in so doing he exposed the state capture project in all its naked glory. And it took SA's incredible media a while to get access to start unpicking the story which really came to fruition with the Gupta emails about 18 months later.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter, The Money Show

There's no place on earth that's all good and there's no place that's all bad.

There are no books going about telling us the potential of what is right and what could be so much better -and make some suggestions about how we could make it better by unleashing the extraordinary energy and intellectual capital that is prevalent in South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter, The Money Show

Listen to the full interview with Bruce below.

