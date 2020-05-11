Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst

Political analyst Dr. Zwelinzima Ndevu says the government's inconsistent communication during the lockdown has created confusion and impatience.

He says that ministers are no longer explaining the reasoning behind some of their lockdown regulations, and how they are in the best interest of the public.

Dr. Ndevu, who heads the Stellenbosch University's School of Public Leadership, says that a poor style of communication displayed by most ministers is contributing to the problem.

He argues that the government needs to come up with a plan to manage the possibility of a growing revolt against the lockdown regulations.

The analyst predicts that more citizens "will go back to their normal routines" in the coming weeks.

To put it mildly, it has really been a disaster. Government spin doctors have been at work trying to manage the challenges they created themselves. Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director - School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

They've been sending mixed messages. They have not been dealing with issues that they are supposed to be dealing with. Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director - School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

Over time, they [the government] have lost that focus of actually giving rationale to decisions. Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director - School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

