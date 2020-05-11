'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'
Prof Madhi, who was part of an hour-long webinar hosted by the Daily Maverick on Sunday night, says the continued lockdown won't stop community transmission from spreading.
RELATED: We should open up some municipalities and move to level 2 in some cases - Winde
He says if the public does not avoid gathering in large crowds, adhere to physical distancing, strict hygiene measures, or mask-wearing, then the lockdown levels are pointless.
The professor believes that behavioural scientists are needed to help the government formulate stronger messaging in communities to help improve compliance.
RELATED: Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst
The lockdown in its current form, as well as level 4, doesn't actually have much public health value.Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)
The government can have a level 2 or level 4, it's immaterial if the populous doesn't actually abide by the recommendations that are made.Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)
Whether we are on level 4 or level 2, the trajectory of this epidemic is going to be very similar and it's dependent on the behaviour of citizens of South Africa.Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)
Listen to the insightful discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
