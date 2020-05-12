Homemade school masks are OK, but SGBs can decide on colour - WCED
(This article has been amended to reflect Bronagh Hammond was referring to one specific school which is stipulating masks for pupils need to be black.)
As schools prepare for their eventual re-opening, a number of them have started taking orders for branded cloth face masks which will be sold at the school.
They have also started issuing notices to parents on colour schemes which must be adhered to.
Refilwe Moloto speaks Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department (WCED).
She says WCED has committed to providing two masks for every pupil.
But if schools are able to provide the service we welcome that because more masks out there are better than none. But we are very clear - a child does not have to only use that specific mask.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
She says the school in question had added in its guidelines that masks can be homemade, but that they should be black.
Do schools have the right to prescribe mask colour?
School governing bodies do determine the dress code of a school, and I know it seems a bit strange that in these very strange times a school can be pedantic about the colour of a mask - but it is also trying to get that uniformity back, that routine and sense of oneness.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond says this has changed her initial reaction to what seemed like a petty directive.
After my initial reaction, it's changed my mind. But it is really important that parents are not subjected to buying that one specific mask.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
She reiterates an SGB of a school can add a specific mask colour is in the uniform guidelines.
Parents have months to make a black mask for their children.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Refilwe suggested that a mask with a school logo may help with security as children's faces will be covered. Hammond acknowledged this was a good point to consider.
Any uniform sales whether it is a school as a scarf or a hat, a school can not say this is the only service provider, in terms of the Competition Commission.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
She does add that SGBs are generally reasonable and mask prices are around the R15 mark.
The department is preparing orientation programmes and posters about the importance of wearing masks in schools.
We are taking it very seriously.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Listen below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA
The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more...Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110
The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110.Read More
Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees?
Last week it was revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Landlords cutting off light and water to tenants unable to pay rent
Action group Rent Strike South Africa says some landlords are taking extreme action against tenants who cannot pay their rent.Read More
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'
All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars".Read More
Are police focusing too closely on 'petty' infringements of lockdown rules?
Brigadier Vish Naidoo of Saps speaks to Lester Kiewet about the increase in lockdown rule-breaking under Level 4.Read More
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More