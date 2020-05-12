Homemade school masks are OK, but SGBs can decide on colour - WCED

(This article has been amended to reflect Bronagh Hammond was referring to one specific school which is stipulating masks for pupils need to be black.)

As schools prepare for their eventual re-opening, a number of them have started taking orders for branded cloth face masks which will be sold at the school.

They have also started issuing notices to parents on colour schemes which must be adhered to.

Refilwe Moloto speaks Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

She says WCED has committed to providing two masks for every pupil.

But if schools are able to provide the service we welcome that because more masks out there are better than none. But we are very clear - a child does not have to only use that specific mask. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

She says the school in question had added in its guidelines that masks can be homemade, but that they should be black.

Do schools have the right to prescribe mask colour?

School governing bodies do determine the dress code of a school, and I know it seems a bit strange that in these very strange times a school can be pedantic about the colour of a mask - but it is also trying to get that uniformity back, that routine and sense of oneness. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

Hammond says this has changed her initial reaction to what seemed like a petty directive.

After my initial reaction, it's changed my mind. But it is really important that parents are not subjected to buying that one specific mask. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

She reiterates an SGB of a school can add a specific mask colour is in the uniform guidelines.

Parents have months to make a black mask for their children. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

Refilwe suggested that a mask with a school logo may help with security as children's faces will be covered. Hammond acknowledged this was a good point to consider.

Any uniform sales whether it is a school as a scarf or a hat, a school can not say this is the only service provider, in terms of the Competition Commission. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

She does add that SGBs are generally reasonable and mask prices are around the R15 mark.

The department is preparing orientation programmes and posters about the importance of wearing masks in schools.

We are taking it very seriously. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

