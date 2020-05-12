W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels
On Monday, National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize described as worrying, the fact that the latest Covid-19 infection figures show 52% of cases are in this province.
The latest count shows the Western Cape had 453 new cases taking the total to 5621.
RELATED: W Cape Health MEC: Covid-19 deaths proportional to infection cases at 1.8%
This increase comes just days before President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the Cape on Friday 15 May.
The identification of cluster outbreaks has been a feature of the virus spread in the province with factories and supermarkets being hotspots for the virus spread.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Health DG, Dr Anban Pillay about what it means for efforts to combat the virus and how it could impact the loosening of lockdown restrictions.
Clearly there are parts of the Western Cape that have very low levels of infection and there are high concentrations of infections particularly in the City of Cape Town and suburbs.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
He says those are the areas requiring specific focus.
Pillay says the previous approach has predominantly been a door-door screening and testing.
That process has shown us that the positivity rate is fairly low. So it may not be an exercise that is as efficient as identifying the clusters.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
The cluster-based approach involved identifying somebody who is positive and investigating where they caught the virus such as the workplace or supermarket - then to identify that area and start testing contacts.
In the Western Cape this far most of the cases have been linked to cluster-based outbreaks in aa confined area wither where they were shopping or worked together have led to these large numbers.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
This is likely to be the approach adopted going forward in the Western Cape, he says.
Test more, but not to test more, randomly.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
He says the department believes restrictions should be tightened in areas where there are high levels of community transmission in order to restrict that transmission and curb the spread to other areas.
This would apply to other areas in South Africa presenting a similar picture, he adds.
But there are areas in the Western Cape where there are very low levels of transmission and that do not have to have the same levels of restriction as other areas.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
When the differentiated model is announced and we decide a particular district is going to be at a particular level we will come up with very clear reasons why they are at a particular level. And we will be redoing that regularly.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
