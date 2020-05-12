Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Cybercriminals are not letting the Covid-19 disaster go to waste.
It’s not your imagination – we’re all getting more spam (unsolicited messages usually sent to advertise or to gain personal information), malware (software that designed to damage your computer, or to gain access to it) and other digital communication trying to compromise our security.
(Also, read: How to never-ever fall prey to ID theft… and info about a free service if you do)
There have been massive spikes in cyberattacks across sub-Saharan Africa in the first quarter of 2020, according to a new report by cloud-based email management firm Mimecast.
Some findings of the Mimecast report (Q1/2020):
-
Spam is up 46%
-
Impersonation is up 75%
-
Malware is up 385%
-
Unsafe clicks by users is up 97%
Mimecast has detected 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal personal information during the three-month period.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity expert at Mimecast.
They discussed the report and how cyberattacks related to Covid-19 is surging in tandem with the deadly coronavirus.
Most organisations weren’t geared up to work from home at scale… employees are more vulnerable to social engineering during lockdown… There’s an overall increase in threat-actors trying to attack people while they’re at home – we’ve got the numbers to show that.Brian Pinnock, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast
Your IT department can still do some things for you… There’s been a 97% increase of unsafe link clicks in South Africa. Companies who use Mimecast cybersecurity awareness training are five times less likely to click on unsafe links…Brian Pinnock, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast
Make sure your home Wi-Fi password is strong. Never trust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter. Doublecheck any link that you get… Type in the links of things such as your bank… your bank will not send you links…Brian Pinnock, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast
Don’t necessarily trust the apps… There’s one pretending to be the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 map… We call them watering hole attacks – fake sites that look like legitimate ones…Brian Pinnock, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast
How much sewerage are you prepared to tolerate in your drinking water? … Some organisations, because of costs, must rely on basic tools that don’t pick everything up.Brian Pinnock, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast
Sometimes fake news comes with real malware.Brian Pinnock, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first
Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.Read More
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...
"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels
National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.Read More
Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED
Parents must not be subjected to buying specific masks from a school supplier says WCED's Bronagh Hammond.Read More
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'
Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst
The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.Read More
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts
The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19 hotspots.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first
Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.Read More
[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer
It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.Read More
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.Read More
'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'
Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.Read More
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.Read More
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town
The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as peopleRead More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...
Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.Read More