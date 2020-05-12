Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

Streaming issues? Report here
Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed. 12 May 2020 12:51 PM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
Police stations closed in Somerset West and Table View due to Covid-19 Two more police stations in Cape Town have been temporarily closed due to confirmed cases of Covid-19. 12 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Local
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman. 12 May 2020 10:31 AM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Business
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

12 May 2020 9:27 AM
by
Tags:
Ninety One
COVID-19
LockdownSA
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Earthly Toothpaste Bits
Proudly SA brand Earthly removes the glycerine, water, and plastic tubes from the equation.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Earthly brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Daniel van Zyl owner of Earthly chats to Refilwe Moloto.

Earthly is a proudly SA brand that was launched during October of 2019 manufacturing and distributing reinvented Toothpaste Bits.

It is an eco-friendly solution to the millions of toothpaste tubes ending up on our landfills and oceans each year, says the company.

They've reinvented toothpaste.

We remove the glycerine and water from the equation and making it more sustainable to brush your teeth.

Daniel van Zyl, Owner - Earthly

The Toothpaste Bits do not need a plastic tube.

It removes plastic from the equation.

Daniel van Zyl, Owner - Earthly

They also manufacture bamboo toothbrushes.

Since Covid-19 hit the company has tried to pivot in a more cost-effective direction, he says.

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:


Recommended

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on CapeTalk

the-daily-coffee-cafejpg

The Daily Coffee Shop has pivoted and kept their connection to community alive

11 May 2020 12:14 PM

Owner Adele Smith says they started Frontline Fridays delivering coffee and food to Karl Bremer Hospital and Kuils River Netcare Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninety-onepng

We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit

8 May 2020 1:36 PM

Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

touch-less-toolpng

Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

7 May 2020 1:06 PM

Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corks-cork-shoesjpg

'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'

6 May 2020 10:46 AM

Corkshoes received a #CapeTalkShoutOut sponsored by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lion-1jpg

'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'

5 May 2020 11:21 AM

Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shrew-shopping-croppng

'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member'

4 May 2020 10:50 AM

Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Admin tasks business 123rf

Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond

24 April 2020 11:48 AM

Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production

23 April 2020 11:17 AM

CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rowdy-masksjpg

Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks

22 April 2020 12:42 PM

They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

