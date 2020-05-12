Innovative company offers eco-friendly solution to brushing your teeth

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Earthly brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Daniel van Zyl owner of Earthly chats to Refilwe Moloto.

Earthly is a proudly SA brand that was launched during October of 2019 manufacturing and distributing reinvented Toothpaste Bits.

It is an eco-friendly solution to the millions of toothpaste tubes ending up on our landfills and oceans each year, says the company.

They've reinvented toothpaste.

We remove the glycerine and water from the equation and making it more sustainable to brush your teeth. Daniel van Zyl, Owner - Earthly

The Toothpaste Bits do not need a plastic tube.

It removes plastic from the equation. Daniel van Zyl, Owner - Earthly

They also manufacture bamboo toothbrushes.

Since Covid-19 hit the company has tried to pivot in a more cost-effective direction, he says.

