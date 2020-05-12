Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
Premier Alan Winde says that national testing backlog has left more than 11,000 Western Cape tests in-waiting and over 15,000 in-waiting for Gauteng.
The National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) is experiencing severe delays in Covid-19 lab testing, with test results taking up to six days.
Meanwhile, many scientists are working to develop faster-acting tests to help health authorities collect data on the virus.
Ashley Uys, CEO of Medical Diagnostech, has developed a prototype for a rapid antibody test but is facing challenges with accessing ethical approval to obtain blood samples.
This required before his tests can be validated.
What rapid antibody tests?
Rapid antibody tests differ from the Covid-19 lab tests also known as PCR tests.
The lab tests detect the virus, while the rapid antibody tests detect the body’s response (in the form of antibodies) to the virus.
Rapid tests produce results on the spot and do not require sending samples to a lab.
Compared to the international brand our test kit accurately detected all positives and the international missed three of the samples.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
The kit itself is considered as a surveillance test, it would not replace the PCR [lab] test.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
Premier Winde says the province will need locally-produced rapid tests in the next phase of the pandemic.
If you can't measure, how on earth can you manage?Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Why are we buying things from other countries?Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
