Police stations closed in Somerset West and Table View due to Covid-19

The Somerset West and Table View police stations were shut on Monday after officers tested positive for the virus.

Table View is currently operating from a mobile structure in the parking lot on the premises.

Somerset West is running from a building next to the station, EWN reports.

Police members who came in contact with the infected officers will be tested and quarantined.

It will take 48 hours to disinfect the stations, according to SAPS.

Over the weekend, Muizenberg police station was also temporarily closed due to a Covid-19 case.