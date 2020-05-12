Police stations closed in Somerset West and Table View due to Covid-19
The Somerset West and Table View police stations were shut on Monday after officers tested positive for the virus.
Table View is currently operating from a mobile structure in the parking lot on the premises.
Somerset West is running from a building next to the station, EWN reports.
Police members who came in contact with the infected officers will be tested and quarantined.
It will take 48 hours to disinfect the stations, according to SAPS.
Over the weekend, Muizenberg police station was also temporarily closed due to a Covid-19 case.
More from Local
Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going
When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels
National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.Read More
Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED
Parents must not be subjected to buying specific masks from a school supplier says WCED's Bronagh Hammond.Read More
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'
Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst
The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.Read More
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts
The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19 hotspots.Read More
GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown
A coalition of NGOs helping fight against gender-based violence says over 120,000 calls came in during the first three weeks of the lockdown.Read More