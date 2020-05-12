SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Last week, South African Breweries (SAB) shocked a thirsty nation - it may have to destroy the equivalent of 400 million bottles of beer.
Read: SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer
SAB could not bottle the beer stored in its tanks due to legislation that limits the amount of alcohol it’s allowed to keep onsite.
Lockdown regulations meant it couldn’t transport beer to its depots.
On Monday, we reported that SAB has started the process of destroying kilolitres of beer.
Read: [PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer
Today, we bring you the good news – sanity prevailed, and SAB got the permission it needs to move beer.
It’s unsure how much beer has been destroyed so far – at least 25 000 litres.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s “trending” stories, including this one about SAB.
They received permission from the government to transport their beer to their depots. So, while they’ve already dumped a bit of beer, thank goodness they don’t have to dump all 132 million litres!Barbara Friedman
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.Read More
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels
National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.Read More
Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED
Parents must not be subjected to buying specific masks from a school supplier says WCED's Bronagh Hammond.Read More
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'
Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst
The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.Read More
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts
The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19 hotspots.Read More