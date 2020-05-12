SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Last week, South African Breweries (SAB) shocked a thirsty nation - it may have to destroy the equivalent of 400 million bottles of beer.

SAB could not bottle the beer stored in its tanks due to legislation that limits the amount of alcohol it’s allowed to keep onsite.

Lockdown regulations meant it couldn’t transport beer to its depots.

On Monday, we reported that SAB has started the process of destroying kilolitres of beer.

Today, we bring you the good news – sanity prevailed, and SAB got the permission it needs to move beer.

It’s unsure how much beer has been destroyed so far – at least 25 000 litres.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s “trending” stories, including this one about SAB.

They received permission from the government to transport their beer to their depots. So, while they’ve already dumped a bit of beer, thank goodness they don’t have to dump all 132 million litres! Barbara Friedman

