[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19

It's a song that became synonymous with South Africa the world over thanks to the late Miriam Makeba who first recorded it in the US in 1967.

Now 'Pata Pata' - meaning 'touch touch' in isiXhosa - has been re-released by Unicef with Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.

It's hoped the song will raise awareness and spread information on Covid-19 across the globe.

The modified version of the track includes lines such as: “It's time to sit it out! This is no-phatha-phatha ... Stay at home and wait it out … We need to keep our hands clean … Don’t touch your face, keep distance please.”

An accompanying video features members of the global public, dancing to the song in their homes and gardens, while under lockdown.

Check out the new version of this South African classic below!