[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
It's a song that became synonymous with South Africa the world over thanks to the late Miriam Makeba who first recorded it in the US in 1967.
Now 'Pata Pata' - meaning 'touch touch' in isiXhosa - has been re-released by Unicef with Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.
It's hoped the song will raise awareness and spread information on Covid-19 across the globe.
The modified version of the track includes lines such as: “It's time to sit it out! This is no-phatha-phatha ... Stay at home and wait it out … We need to keep our hands clean … Don’t touch your face, keep distance please.”
An accompanying video features members of the global public, dancing to the song in their homes and gardens, while under lockdown.
Check out the new version of this South African classic below!
“Miriam brought joy to the world wherever she went, but she also shared knowledge and hope. Fifty years later, Pata Pata has again showed its immense power and love. Reaching the poorest and most remote with our new radio track was so important; equally so, was sharing some joy, which is what people have done in making this music video.Angélique Kidjo, singer
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.Read More
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.Read More
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels
National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.Read More
Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED
Parents must not be subjected to buying specific masks from a school supplier says WCED's Bronagh Hammond.Read More
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'
Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst
The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.Read More
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts
The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19 hotspots.Read More