'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'

The question of exactly when schools in South Africa will reopen remains up in the air.

A series of meetings was held on Monday between stakeholders and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and she's due to address the nation again on Thursday.

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has asked its members not to return to work until Motshekha fulfils her promise to make schools safe against the coronavirus.

But, psychologically speaking are teachers even ready to return to work?

And is the education department adequately dealing with the anxieties facing those in the education sector?

Dr Jessica Wasserman is an educational psychologist who says we mustn't underestimate the impact lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis has had on the mental health of both learners and teachers.

We're not talking to the trauma. We're not being sensitive to trauma in our curriculum. Dr Jessica Wasserman, Educational psychologist and columnist at Dispatch Live

They [teachers] have a group of 40 traumatised children they have to deal with, they themselves are traumatised and you've got this highly explosive environment happening in front of you. Dr Jessica Wasserman, Educational psychologist and columnist at Dispatch Live

Everybody's brains are on fire, and then there's this expectation of, OK, take out your maths books and let's learn. Dr Jessica Wasserman, Educational psychologist and columnist at Dispatch Live

