'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Divorced parents have once-off chance to move children between districts or provinces
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Megan Adderley - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 13:40
Innovative partnership between doctors and packaging industry offers hope to asthmatics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike Levin - Chairman at National Asthma Education Programme
Today at 14:10
Repatriated South Africans speak about the relief of finally being home - but others still stranded
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mariheca Otto
Brook Warren
Chantal Steyl
Today at 14:46
SA Mast gives update after armed robbery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamsin Nel
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:20
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
LOCKDOWN IN MCGREGOR VILLAGE BY ALLISON FOAT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Foat - null at ...
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
F1 shock: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 16:20
How are the baboon colonies doing during this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenni Trethowan
Today at 16:55
COVID-19 - Chefs unite for Stellenbosch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bertus Basson - Entrepreneur, restauranteur and chef at Overture, Bertus Basson at Spice route and Spek & Bone
Today at 17:05
Long-delayed Qatar repatriation flight finally cleared
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
CALLS FOR CONTINUAL ACCESS TO MENSTRUAL AND HYGIENE PRODUCTS DURING THE LOCK DOWN PERIOD AND BEYOND
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Adera - WaterAid’s Regional Programme Manager
Today at 17:46
Cape Town film industry rolling again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bev Wynne
Today at 21:15
melinda -suing government on the right to smoke
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
football - akhona subs bench
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed. 12 May 2020 12:51 PM
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work' Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis. 12 May 2020 11:51 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
View all Local
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman. 12 May 2020 10:31 AM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Business
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'

12 May 2020 11:51 AM
by
Tags:
School
Education
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Angie Motsekga
Back to School
Teachers
COVID-19
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.

The question of exactly when schools in South Africa will reopen remains up in the air.

A series of meetings was held on Monday between stakeholders and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and she's due to address the nation again on Thursday.

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has asked its members not to return to work until Motshekha fulfils her promise to make schools safe against the coronavirus.

But, psychologically speaking are teachers even ready to return to work?

And is the education department adequately dealing with the anxieties facing those in the education sector?

Dr Jessica Wasserman is an educational psychologist who says we mustn't underestimate the impact lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis has had on the mental health of both learners and teachers.

We're not talking to the trauma. We're not being sensitive to trauma in our curriculum.

Dr Jessica Wasserman, Educational psychologist and columnist at Dispatch Live

They [teachers] have a group of 40 traumatised children they have to deal with, they themselves are traumatised and you've got this highly explosive environment happening in front of you.

Dr Jessica Wasserman, Educational psychologist and columnist at Dispatch Live

Everybody's brains are on fire, and then there's this expectation of, OK, take out your maths books and let's learn.

Dr Jessica Wasserman, Educational psychologist and columnist at Dispatch Live

Listen to the full conversation below:


12 May 2020 11:51 AM
by
Tags:
School
Education
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Angie Motsekga
Back to School
Teachers
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Disinfecting office covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?

12 May 2020 12:23 PM

Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog

12 May 2020 11:54 AM

A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19

12 May 2020 10:47 AM

The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-label-beerjpg

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

12 May 2020 10:31 AM

Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information

12 May 2020 9:20 AM

Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels

12 May 2020 8:57 AM

National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

schoolgirl wearing mask covid-19 coronavirus education 123rf

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

12 May 2020 6:57 AM

Parents must not be subjected to buying specific masks from a school supplier says WCED's Bronagh Hammond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'

11 May 2020 6:46 PM

Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial4

Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst

11 May 2020 5:24 PM

The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts

11 May 2020 4:20 PM

The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19 hotspots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Disinfecting office covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?

12 May 2020 12:23 PM

Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information

12 May 2020 9:20 AM

Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first

11 May 2020 2:44 PM

Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

11 May 2020 11:07 AM

It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guilty 123rf 123rflifestyle

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

11 May 2020 9:15 AM

Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'

8 May 2020 4:21 PM

Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

2 May 2020 10:57 AM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

looting-in-bishop-lavis-during-lockdownpng

[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town

21 April 2020 9:12 AM

The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as people

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic-Cop.jpg

How do traffic fines work during lockdown?

16 April 2020 8:15 AM

Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa-jack-ma-alibabapng

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

15 April 2020 7:12 PM

Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels

Local Politics

Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Over 20 liquor licences have been suspended in WC during lockdown

12 May 2020 11:52 AM

Lesotho deputy PM Moleleki accepts formation of new coalition

12 May 2020 11:11 AM

Cele to visit family of kidnapped, murdered Durban teen

12 May 2020 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA