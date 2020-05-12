Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees?

Some 19, 000 'low-risk'offenders are expected to be released from prison under measures designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

The announcement was made on Friday.

The figure amounts to just over 12% of the country's current prison population and correctional facilities are considered hot spots for infection.

While there was some concern that such a seemingly high number of criminals would be being released, Prof. Lukas Muntingh, project coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape says the figures may not be as alarming as they first appear.

When the announcement came of 19, 000, it may have had some shock value, but we have to think about it - it this really unusual? Prof. Lukas Muntingh, Project coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre - University of the Western Cape

He says it's important to understand that these are parole releases, not those who have not yet been sentenced:

These are people who have served at least a minimum non-parole period and I would assume the department would have established that the person has an address to return to. Prof. Lukas Muntingh, Project coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre - University of the Western Cape

The overcrowding of prisons is not in the sentenced sections. Prof. Lukas Muntingh, Project coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre - University of the Western Cape

They're not being let out on to the streets so to speak. Prof. Lukas Muntingh, Project coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre - University of the Western Cape

Concerns have been raised about certain, more high-risk offenders 'slipping through the net'.

A parole board's decision is only as good as the information placed before it. Prof. Lukas Muntingh, Project coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre - University of the Western Cape

Click below to find out more about the release of parolees: