Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going

Zizamele Ceramics employs seven people from the Masiphumulele community who handmake striking local ceramic creations.

The business also employs three workers who sell the ceramics at The Watershed market at the V&A Waterfront.

Zizamele has been hard-hit by Covid-19, losing a number of big international orders when the lockdown began, says business owner Toni Burton.

With your support, Zizamele Ceramics can keep making their iconic Ubuntu Bowls and keep the business afloat.

If you purchase a voucher, you'll receive 15% extra value when you redeem it. Click here to buy a voucher.

A team of women from Masiphumelele makes handmade ceramics. I trained them. Toni Burton, Owner - Zizamele Ceramics

They are incredibly talented and make beautiful work. Toni Burton, Owner - Zizamele Ceramics

We mostly have an export market to the USA and Germany Toni Burton, Owner - Zizamele Ceramics

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Zizamele survive: