Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going

Today at 16:55
COVID-19 - Chefs unite for Stellenbosch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bertus Basson - Entrepreneur, restauranteur and chef at Overture, Bertus Basson at Spice route and Spek & Bone
Today at 17:05
Long-delayed Qatar repatriation flight finally cleared
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
CALLS FOR CONTINUAL ACCESS TO MENSTRUAL AND HYGIENE PRODUCTS DURING THE LOCK DOWN PERIOD AND BEYOND
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Adera - WaterAid’s Regional Programme Manager
Today at 17:46
Cape Town film industry rolling again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bev Wynne
Today at 20:25
giuletta
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Giuletta Talevi - companies editor at Financial Mail
Today at 20:48
wchd
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Today at 21:15
'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Give COVID-19 the red card -When will Premier League season resume?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
Tech Tuesday: Coronavirus infecting your PC?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
Will high-risk offenders slip through the net during release of 19 000 parolees? Last week it was revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders. 12 May 2020 4:19 PM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 11,350 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of 698 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. 12 May 2020 3:35 PM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home? Certified healthy - but they still won't allow you back at work? Labour lawyer Jeremy Crawford explains your rights. 12 May 2020 12:23 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going

12 May 2020 12:51 PM
by
Tags:
Masiphumelele
Dineplan
#SaveYourFaves
Dineplan voucher
Zizamele Ceramics
Toni Burton
When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed.

Zizamele Ceramics employs seven people from the Masiphumulele community who handmake striking local ceramic creations.

The business also employs three workers who sell the ceramics at The Watershed market at the V&A Waterfront.

Zizamele has been hard-hit by Covid-19, losing a number of big international orders when the lockdown began, says business owner Toni Burton.

With your support, Zizamele Ceramics can keep making their iconic Ubuntu Bowls and keep the business afloat.

If you purchase a voucher, you'll receive 15% extra value when you redeem it. Click here to buy a voucher.

A team of women from Masiphumelele makes handmade ceramics. I trained them.

Toni Burton, Owner - Zizamele Ceramics

They are incredibly talented and make beautiful work.

Toni Burton, Owner - Zizamele Ceramics

We mostly have an export market to the USA and Germany

Toni Burton, Owner - Zizamele Ceramics

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Zizamele survive:


Recommended

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after lockdown

nobuntopng

Support this local candle company and help protect livelihoods in rural Napier

11 May 2020 12:37 PM

Nobunto is a local company in the Overberg region that sells hand-painted candles and ceramics. They need help surviving the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

151130chimney.jpg

Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney

8 May 2020 12:59 PM

You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

strollajpg

Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar

7 May 2020 1:24 PM

Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown

Read More arrow_forward

grumpy-and-runtpng

Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat

4 May 2020 1:03 PM

The Grumpy and Runt Deli serves up vegan twists on deli favourites. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

gallery-cafe-deli-save-your-faves-facebook-imagejpg

Buy a Dineplan voucher to save this plant-based eatery that aids local farmers

30 April 2020 1:09 PM

The Gallery Café and Deli is one of the hidden gems of Hermanus. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

laparada-restaurant-bar-bree-street-save-your-faves-cropjpg

Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again

29 April 2020 12:21 PM

La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

waza-japanese-shopsjpg

Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business

28 April 2020 12:28 PM

WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients.

Read More arrow_forward

Grub & Vine Dineplan

Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides

27 April 2020 12:29 PM

Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it.

Read More arrow_forward

beefcakes-restaurant-cape-town-save-your-favesjpg

Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown

24 April 2020 1:01 PM

CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt avails more than R5bn to support municipalities in COVID-19 fight

12 May 2020 4:59 PM

Mbombo assures protesting CT nurses that their safety is a priority

12 May 2020 4:45 PM

EXPLAINER: Tracking the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' as lockdowns ease

12 May 2020 4:23 PM

