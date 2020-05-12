Can you walk off the job if you feel unsafe? Can they force you to stay at home?
Companies should base their Covid-19 policies on official advice from the Department of Health.
What if your employer won’t let you work?
Say a colleague of yours tests positive for the coronavirus – you went into quarantine and tested negative, yet your company orders you to stay away.
What are your rights in this regard?
Refilwe Moloto asked Jeremy Crawford (a labour lawyer at Crawford and Associates) about the rights of workers (e.g. those being urged to stay away from the office for longer than required by the government, and those who feel unsafe at work).
Employers may ask for a [Covid-19] test pre-entry back into the workplace. It would be reckless not to do so…Jeremy Crawford, labour lawyer - Crawford and Associates
It becomes the employer’s responsibility [if an employee can’t afford a Covid-19 test] …Jeremy Crawford, labour lawyer - Crawford and Associates
There’s no onus on customers. What the filthiest thing in a restaurant? The menu!Jeremy Crawford, labour lawyer - Crawford and Associates
Casual and permanent workers have the same rights as far as this is concerned…Jeremy Crawford, labour lawyer - Crawford and Associates
You’ve got to put some onus on the employee… if employers aren’t providing [protective] equipment, then you should do so, and claim that… Take it up with the employer directly and immediately! Say it’s an ultimatum… it could be a strikable issue.Jeremy Crawford, labour lawyer - Crawford and Associates
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Struggle to fast-track rapid antibody test kit amid SA Covid-19 lab test backlog
A local test kit manufacturer describes the challenges he is currently facing in his quest to produce a rapid antibody test for Covid-19.Read More
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction
Sanity prevails! Perhaps, in part, due to the shocked outcries of a thirsty nation? Kieno Kammies interviews Barbara Friedman.Read More
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.Read More
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels
National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions.Read More
Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED
Parents must not be subjected to buying specific masks from a school supplier says WCED's Bronagh Hammond.Read More
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar'
Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst
The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus.Read More
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts
The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19 hotspots.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
'Our teachers are traumatized, they may not be ready to return to work'
Educational psychologist Dr Jessica Wasserman speaks about the mental health of teachers during lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information
Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.Read More
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first
Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers.Read More
[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer
It’s best you look away. If you can. Millions of bottles of beer are going down the drain. Literally.Read More
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000.Read More
'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis'
Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exposure.Read More
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.Read More
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town
The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as peopleRead More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...
Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.Read More